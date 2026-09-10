Molbio Diagnostics hits 20% upper circuit on heavy volume; up 35% in 2 days

Molbio Diagnostics share price movement

Molbio Diagnostics' share price was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,509.70 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. Till 12:24 PM; a combined 12.31 million equity shares changed hands, and there were pending buy orders for 370,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.12 per cent at 74,851.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the medical equipment & supplier zoomed 35 per cent. It rallied 87 per cent against its issue price of ₹807 per share. The company made its stock market debut on August 17, 2026.

About Molbio Diagnostics

Molbio Diagnostics is a global point-of-care molecular diagnostics company specializing in diagnostic solutions for infectious and non-communicable diseases. Its proprietary Truenat platform is a portable, battery-operated PCR system designed for resource-limited settings, delivering results within an hour. The company offers 43 tests covering 30 diseases, including TB, COVID-19, HIV, Hepatitis B & C, and HPV. With six manufacturing facilities, operations in over 90 countries, strong R&D capabilities, and World Health Organization (WHO)-endorsed TB diagnostics, Molbio is a leading diagnostics provider.

Molbio Diagnostics – Q1FY27 results

During the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), certain export orders pertaining to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), amounting to approximately ₹57 crore, were deferred due to the prevailing situation in the Gulf and were subsequently recognised in Q1FY27.

The company’s total Income for Q1FY27 stood at ₹411.48 crore, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at ₹103.68 crore against a loss of ₹14.50 crore in Q1FY26. Growth continues to be led by test-kit consumption across the 12,500+ Truenat devices sold in 90+ countries, Molbio Diagnostics said.

The management said the company entered FY27 with meaningful capacity headroom - FY26 device and test-kit utilisation at 42 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively, positioning it for volume-led scale-up without near-term incremental capex. “Our pipeline of 34 additional assays across 22 diseases remains on track and will be a key long-term driver as we extend beyond infectious disease into oncology and other non-communicable areas,” the management said.

Geojit Investments view on Molbio Diagnostics

India’s diagnostics market is projected to grow from ₹1.354 trillion in FY26 to ₹2.356 trillion in FY31 at 12 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), driven by rising chronic diseases, preventive healthcare demand, an ageing population, and expanded healthcare access initiatives. (Source: 1Lattice Analysis).

Molbio delivered strong financial performance over FY24–FY26 with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing at CAGRs of 32 per cent, 17 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, driven by increased Truenat platform sales, higher test-kit volumes, product diversification, and improved operational efficiency.

Truenat offers an integrated, point-of-care molecular diagnostics platform comprising the Trueprep extraction device, Truelab analyzers and ready-to-use test kits, with its Truenat TB test being one of only two WHO-endorsed rapid molecular tests for initial TB diagnosis and rifampicin resistance detection.

The company has strong return ratios, with a 3-year average return on equity (ROE) of 16% and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 19%, showcasing efficient utilization of capital. Molbio enjoys a strong leadership position in the molecular diagnostics segment, supported by a scalable device-and-consumables business model, favorable industry tailwinds, significant growth headroom, and strategic acquisitions, analysts at Geojit Investments said in the IPO note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.