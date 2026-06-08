Near term headwinds for plastic pipe makers after a strong Q4 show

While leading listed pipe makers gained market share, they also reported healthy margins driven by better realisations. Though the Q4 performance was strong, some of the gains have been offset in the first quarter (April–June/Q1) of 2026–27 (FY27) amid volatility in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices and weaker demand.

Stocks in the sector, excluding Prince Pipes and Fittings, have generated negative returns over the past three months. While brokerages expect near-term headwinds on both demand and margin fronts, they believe volumes will improve over the medium term, supported by rising demand from the housing, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.

The recovery in the plastic pipe sector was largely driven by strong demand and dealer stocking amid a sharp rise in PVC resin prices. PVC resin prices surged 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the quarter due to global supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated crude oil prices, and tighter petrochemical supply conditions. The sharp rise triggered advance buying and inventory replenishment by dealers and distributors after multiple quarters of lean inventory levels.

Motilal Oswal Research pointed out that January and February saw a gradual improvement in plumbing demand, infrastructure activity, and channel restocking. However, the recovery accelerated sharply in March 2026 as PVC resin prices surged to $1,150 per tonne and were up 85 per cent sequentially amid global supply disruptions and tensions in West Asia, triggering aggressive advance buying and inventory-led stocking.

According to ICICI Securities analysts Arun Baid and Nikunj Shah, the sector saw healthy sales volumes and profitability in Q4 due to the peak demand season, market-share gains by organised players, and restocking by channel partners as PVC prices rose during the quarter. Except for Finolex Industries, pipe volumes grew a healthy 18.3 per cent to 24.2 per cent over the year-ago quarter.

Operating profit and margins remained strong in Q4 due to a better product mix, higher realisations, inventory gains, and healthy volume growth, which resulted in operating leverage. Margins for major players expanded by 2–10 percentage points on a Y-o-Y basis.

While Q4 was strong, demand conditions have worsened since then. According to 360 One Capital Research, Q1FY27 began on a softer note, reflecting channel destocking amid PVC price volatility and weaker construction activity across key end markets. Plumbing demand weakened, especially in May, although demand has picked up since last week. Agricultural pipe demand remained weaker than expected during April and May as farmers deferred purchases in anticipation of lower pipe prices. Demand from government water projects such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, irrigation, and sewerage projects also remained weak.

However, analysts Amit Srivastava and Varun Julasaria of the brokerage pointed out that demand has improved over the past two weeks, while a below-normal monsoon forecast is expected to drive irrigation demand and support volume recovery in June and July.

ICICI Securities noted that organised players such as Astral, Supreme Industries, Prince Pipes, and Finolex have gained market share even as the PVC pipe industry contracted 9 per cent in FY26. Pipe volume growth for organised players is likely to remain healthy as PVC prices have now stabilised and moved closer to historical levels. Profitability, too, should normalise going ahead due to the absence of inventory losses, as PVC prices are now within the historical range. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on Astral and Prince Pipes, and an ‘add’ rating on Supreme and Finolex.