Netweb share price zooms 20% in 3 sessions; buy, sell or hold?

Netweb

share price: Shares of high computing solutions firm

Netweb

Technologies India extended the winning streak to the third straight session today with an intraday gain of nearly 10 per cent. The counter opened in the green at ₹3,399 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) versus the previous close of ₹3,374.40. The stock extended the opening gains and went on to make a high of ₹3,700. Around 10:40 AM,

Netweb

Technologies shares traded firmly in the green to quote at ₹3,585 with 4.25 million equities changing

hands. The

shares of India's largest supercomputing systems manufacturer have gained almost 20 per cent in just three trading

sessions.

Analyst sees rally up to ₹4200

Commenting

on the sharp rally in the stock, Nilesh Jain, head vice president of technical and derivatives research at Centrum Broking, said that

Netweb

Technologies shares have given a breakout today and are trading well above all the long and short moving averages. Today, the counter has bounced after taking support at 100-day moving average which is around ₹3,370. "The overall structure looks positive with a support at ₹3,370, which should also be the stop loss from trading perspective. It is a buy on dip candidate. The stock could extend the rally towards ₹4,000. Above this, an upside can be seen up to ₹4,200," the analyst

said. Anand

James, chief market strategist at

Geojit

Investments, said that after a quiet first half of the month, the support encouraged buyers to regroup prompting a narrowing range breakout in the stock, followed by two-day of large

upmoves

. Momentum indicators remain strong, suggesting that pull back attempts are likely to be bought

into. "Support

is placed near ₹3375, which coincides with the 50 per cent

fibonacci

retracement of the February low-high move," he

said.

Why Netweb shares are rising?

Netweb

shares are in uptrend as the company has unveiled the ‘Make in India’ Tyrone

Camarero

GB200 AI Supercomputer, along with a

petascale

personal AI system, the Tyrone

Camarero

Spark. The company has described it as one of its most advanced AI infrastructure

offerings. Tyrone

Camarero

Spark, which is one of the world’s smallest AI supercomputers, delivers NVIDIA’s AI stack in a compact desktop form factor.

Q3 performance

In the third quarter (Q3FY26),

Netweb

Technologies had posted its highest-ever quarterly profit with about a two and half times jump in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹733.1 crore. The company had also posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹8,115.6 crore during the quarter, led by demand for artificial intelligence, growth in private cloud and high performance computing

solutions. Netweb

Technologies India is a constituent of the BSE 500 index and the company commanded a market valuation of ₹20,527 crore with a free-float of ₹5,899 crore, according to exchange data. Its shares have outperformed the market significantly, yielding a huge return of 69 per cent in just six months compared with 2.1 per cent gains in the BSE Sensex. Its shares have more than doubled investors' money in the last one year by producing a

multibagger