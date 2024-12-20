Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / NSE imposes new eligibility conditions for SME IPOs day after Sebi nod

NSE imposes new eligibility conditions for SME IPOs day after Sebi nod

Changes made just a day after Sebi's decision to tighten norms

nse

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just a day after receiving in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has brought the new eligibility conditions for the listing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) into effect.
 
“SMEs desirous of listing their securities on NSE Emerge are required to fulfil all additional eligibility criteria in accordance with recent amendments approved by Sebi at its 208th Board Meeting,” said NSE in a circular dated December 20.
 
While the norms are usually made effective after a notification by the market regulator, NSE has stepped up and implemented the norms effective from December 19.
 
 
“The additional criteria/norms on the SME framework will be applicable for all draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) filed on or after December 19, 2024, for seeking in-principle approval. The other existing criteria put in place by NSE for prudent quality checks shall remain unchanged and also be applicable as hitherto,” stated NSE.  Also Read: SEBI tightens SME IPO norms, mandates a minimum operating profit
 
Now, issuers will be eligible only if they have an operating profit (earnings before interest, depreciation, and tax—Ebitda) of Rs 1 crore for any two of the three previous financial years at the time of filing. Further, the offer-for-sale size by selling shareholders has been capped at 20 per cent of the total issue.

SME initial public offerings (IPOs) where the objective is the repayment of loans from promoters, promoter groups, or any related parties using the issue proceeds will not be permitted. Sebi has also granted in-principle approval to streamline several regulations for SMEs to align them with those applicable to companies getting listed on the mainboard.
 
From FY12 to October FY25, around Rs 15,000 crore has been raised by 572 SMEs listed on NSE Emerge. Of these, 140 have migrated to the mainboard.
 
Capital raising through IPOs on NSE’s Emerge platform registered an all-time high of Rs 1,194 crore in September but declined to Rs 980 crore in October.
 

