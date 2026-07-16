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Home / Markets / News / NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty India FPI 150 Index from August 12

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty India FPI 150 Index from August 12

NSE will offer three serial monthly futures and options contracts on the index, giving investors an additional tool for hedging and portfolio diversification

NSE

At present, the exchange offers derivatives on other indices such as the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap Select (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received regulatory approval to introduce derivatives contracts on the Nifty India FPI 150 Index, with the launch slated for August 12, 2026, the exchange said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The move, cleared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is aimed at expanding the exchange’s equity derivatives product suite and offering market participants an additional tool for hedging and portfolio diversification.
 
The exchange will offer three serial monthly futures and options contracts on the index. These cash-settled contracts will expire on the last Tuesday of the respective expiry month, in line with existing index derivatives conventions.
 
 
At present, the exchange offers derivatives on other indices such as the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap Select. Of these, only the Nifty 50 has weekly derivatives contracts following Sebi’s mandate.
 
“The Nifty India FPI 150 Index aims to track the performance of the top 150 stocks selected from the Nifty 500 that ensure accessibility and investibility for foreign investors,” NSE noted.

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The constituents are chosen based on six-month average foreign investible free-float market capitalisation, ensuring representation of liquid stocks with a high free float.
 
As of June, financial services accounted for the largest sectoral share at 26.15 per cent, followed by oil, gas and consumable fuels at 10.03 per cent and healthcare at 7.51 per cent.
 
The index was introduced on August 16, 2025, with a base date of October 3, 2022, and a base value of 1,000. It is rebalanced quarterly using a foreign investible free-float methodology.
 
“The Nifty India FPI 150 Index represents a broad and diversified segment of the Indian equity market, comprising 150 liquid stocks across multiple segments while maintaining a focus on liquidity and investibility, making it a suitable underlying for hedging and portfolio diversification,” said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE.

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Topics : NSE Derivatives Nifty derivatives market

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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