Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Paytm, Mobikwik, Pine Labs rebound even as NPCI defers MDR on UPI; read why

Paytm, Mobikwik, Pine Labs rebound even as NPCI defers MDR on UPI; read why

The MDR, which was to be applicable from October 15, will now come into force after Diwali, according to a notification by NPCI.

MDR on UPI

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of fintech firms such as One 97 Communications (Paytm), Mobikwik and Pine Labs rebounded sharply from the day's low on Tuesday after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) deferred the implementation of the merchant discount rates (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. 
 
The MDR, which was to be applicable from October 15, will now come into force after Diwali, according to a notification by NPCI. Business Standard was the first to report that NPCI was considering deferring the MDR charges amid pushback from retail traders’ associations. However, the report pegged it at a much later date of January 1. READ MORE
 
 
The UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, MDR on select person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali on a date to be notified separately, NPCI said in a press release today. READ MORE
 Following this announcement, Paytm shares jumped 6.6 per cent from the day's low of Rs 1,571 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and were down less than a per cent at Rs 1673.90 as of 1.45 PM. 
 
Pine Labs and Mobikwik, meanwhile, turned positive for the day after languishing in the red. Pine Labs jumped 6.8 per cent from the day's low and was trading 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 165 apiece. Mobikwik, on the other hand, was up 0.6 per cent at Rs 242. It hit the day's low of Rs 230.41. An MDR is a fee paid by a merchant to the bank and payment company processing a digital transaction.  

Also Read

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 600 pts; Nifty FMCG rises 1% as HUL, ITC shares lead

PNG Gilts zooms 12% in Tuesday's intraday deals amid Q2 earnings.

PNB Gilts stock zooms 12%; pares gains post Q2 results

fintech AI India, agentic AI fintech, agentic payments, Paytm AI, Pine Labs P3P, Razorpay AI, Cashfree Payments, Juspay, NPCI UAP, Unified Agentic Protocol, UPI agentic payments, AI agents payments, fintech margins, AI payments India

UPI MDR deferred until after Diwali, new date to be notified: NPCI

SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary mkt; raises bar on earnings

SMIDs rally heats up bets in IPO & secondary market; raises bar on earnings

bull market

Nifty at 26,500 in 4-5 months: What's behind Monarch Capital's bull call?

 As announced earlier, a 0.40 per cent MDR would apply to merchant transactions above ₹2,000, also known as peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, subject to a cap of ₹300. Certain categories, including bill payments, utilities, education and fuel, would attract a flat fee of ₹5 per transaction above ₹2,000. 
Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS, said that today's NPCI's steering committee put it in writing as "immediately post Diwali, at a date to be notified," which is a deferral of weeks for the festive season rather than a quarter, which was expected earlier. "A fact that is less bad than the rumour produces a relief rally, and that is all today's move is."
 
What the deferral actually costs is the peak, he noted. "The quarter from October to December would have carried about 78 days of MDR; starting after November 8 leaves roughly 53, and the days surrendered are the busiest of the year. That is a one-time revenue loss of about a third of the quarter's incremental MDR, concentrated in the highest-value weeks, and it changes nothing about the run-rate from December onward," Dasani noted. 
According to a Business Standard report, UPI recorded a record average of 802 million transactions a day in September, with an average daily transaction value of ₹97,913 crore. Transaction volume rose 22.6 per cent from a year earlier to 24.07 billion in September, from 19.63 billion a year earlier. The total value of transactions increased 18 per cent to ₹29.37 trillion from ₹24.89 trillion. 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
   

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India, MSIL, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki tanks 33% in calendar year 2026; stock hits 18-month low

Polycab India share price today

F&O alert: Polycab to exit NSE's Futures & Options segment; stock dips 5%

Stocks to watch: HCLTech, RBL Bank, IRCON, TMPV, Hero Motors, Nazara Tech

Stocks to watch: HCLTech, RBL Bank, IRCON, TMPV, Hero Motors, Nazara Tech

DMart share price hit a 52-week low on Tuesday.

DMart extends slide, hits new 52-week low; stock down 12% in October

Bandhan Bank share price

Buzzing stock: Why is Bandhan Bank share price up 8% in trade today?

Topics : One 97 Communications MobiKwik Pine Labs Stock Market Today UPI transactions MDR charges Markets News Markets

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayBuzzing stockGold SIlver Rate TodayDelhi Traffic AlertMax Healthcare ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 1:55 PM IST