Piramal Finance freezes at 5% upper circuit on re-listing day

Share price of Piramal Finance today
Shares of Piramal Finance were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,333.45 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on listing day. The stock price of the non-banking finance company opened at ₹1,270 on the BSE. It hit a low of ₹1,235.15 in intra-day deals.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Piramal Finance was up 5 per cent at ₹1,323. The stock opened at ₹1,260, which was also the day's low on the exchange, data shows.
Till 02:10 PM; a combined 1.36 million equity shares changed hands on the Piramal Finance counter. There were pending buy orders for a combined 380,000 equity shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 83,168.
Currently, Piramal Finance trades under 'T' or Trade-for-Trade (T) group on the BSE. The 'T' group is a surveillance measure that requires securities to be settled on a trade-to-trade basis.
Piramal Enterprises (PEL) shares remained suspended from trading on the stock exchanges since September 23 following the merger process with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance.
Piramal Finance overview, outlook
As part of its transformation journey, PEL restructured its corporate framework to ensure sharper strategic focus and alignment with its core business priorities.
In a further step towards consolidation, the board approved the merger of PEL into its wholly-owned subsidiary Piramal Housing & Finance Limited (PCHFL), which has been renamed Piramal Finance Limited (PFL) following regulatory guidance. This will help the company expand its reach and serve a broader range of customers across India, the company said.
For every 1 equity share of the PEL, 1 equity share of Piramal Finance were allotted to the shareholders of the PEL.
As of March 31, 2025, PEL manages Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹78,362 crore, distributed through a vast network of 517 branches across 26 states and union territories in India. PEL offers end-to-end financing solutions in both wholesale and retail funding opportunities across sectors including real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, hospitality, logistics, industrials, and auto components.
In FY26, the management expects to further build on the momentum, growing the company’s total asset under management (AUM) by about 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to exceed ₹1 trillion, with Growth AUM projected to rise ~30 per cent. Retail lending is expected to contribute 80–85 per cent of the total AUM.
Meanwhile, despite the banking sector's dominance, NBFCs remain a key investment focus due to their resilience and growth potential. With a robust capital position and evolving strategies, the sector is expected to navigate challenges effectively, ensuring a stable outlook for FY2026 and driving financial inclusion, PEL said in its FY25 annual report.
Going forward, banks and NBFCs are expected to ensure that retail lending maintains strong governance, effective risk management, and sound underwriting practices in response to stricter regulations and reduced exposure to unsecured loans and microfinance. The current business environment presents strong growth opportunities for well-managed NBFCs, as smaller players may face difficulties in meeting higher capital requirements and addressing rising non-performing assets, the company said.