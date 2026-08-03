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Home / Markets / News / Prasanta Mahapatra assumes charge as Sebi's Executive Director

Prasanta Mahapatra assumes charge as Sebi's Executive Director

Mahapatra, who joined Sebi in April 1999, has handled diverse responsibilities across several departments during his over 27-year stint with the regulator

SEBI

SEBI (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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Prasanta Mahapatra has taken charge as Executive Director of markets regulator Sebi and will handle the Corporation Finance Investigation Department and the Recovery and Refund Department.

Before his elevation as Executive Director, Mahapatra was the Chief General Manager at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

Mahapatra, who joined Sebi in April 1999, has handled diverse responsibilities across several departments during his over 27-year stint with the regulator.

He has served in the Market Regulation Department, Investigation Department, Enquiries and Adjudication Department, Market Intermediaries Regulation and Supervision Department, Corporation Finance Department and Investment Management Department.

 

He has also served at Sebi's Eastern Regional Office in Kolkata.

Besides, Mahapatra has been a member of various domestic policy-making and advisory committees dealing with areas of mutual interest and cooperation with international regulators.

Mahapatra holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Utkal University, Odisha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:01 PM IST