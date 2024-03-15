Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PwC India to allow tracking of compliance with Sebi PIT norms with Axar

PwC India's clients will get access to Axar's licensed tool services, while PwC will provide implementation, project management, and ongoing review support services

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PwC India on Friday announced that it has entered into an alliance with Axar Digital Services Pvt Ltd (Axar) to help companies track whether they are compliant of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations (PIT Regulations), 2015.

With this alliance, PwC India's clients will have access to Axar's licensed tool services via its product InsiderLens, while PwC will provide implementation, project management, and ongoing review support services.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"PwC India’s clients will now have access to a one-stop solution for all their compliance needs under the PIT Regulations," the announcement read, adding that it would include regular monitoring of tool submissions and reporting.


"We will be jointly working on creating market awareness and building tech-enabled practices and solutions to help clients in India enable adherence to PIT norms," said Lokesh Gulati, Partner (Contracts and Compliance) at PwC India.

Sebi's PIT norms set rules and procedures for dealing in securities by the promoters, directors, key managerial personnel (KMP), and other designated persons with access to unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI).

These regulations were mainly launched to prohibit insider trading in corporations and other organisations. They were notified in January 2015 and became effective in May 2015.


The regulations state, "No insider shall communicate, provide, or allow access to any unpublished price sensitive information, relating to a company or securities listed or proposed to be listed, to any person including other insiders except where such communication is in furtherance of legitimate purposes, performance of duties, or discharge of legal obligations."

"We welcome the increased vigilance and enforcement of PIT norms as fair trade practices like these are imperative to attract global investments and build trust and protect retail investors," said Ankur Jain, Partner and Leader (Contracts and Compliance) at PwC India.

"Axar Digital Services is committed to simplifying and ensuring Sebi PIT Compliance for listed companies, intermediaries, and fiduciaries," added Devdutta B (Sunil) Modak, Managing Director at Axar.

Also Read

Axar Patel ruled out of Asia Cup final, doubtful starter for World Cup 2023

Sebi fines NCP chief's nephew Abhijit Pawar Rs 10 lakh for insider trading

India vs Sri Lanka final: Washington Sundar in India squad as Axar's cover

51% Indians believe AI will help improve productivity at work: PwC survey

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Rupee, bonds weaken as US yield rises post unfavourable PPI data

Stock of this industrial explosives firm hits new high, up 136% in 8 months

Stock of recently listed firm hits record high today, zooms 24% in 2 days

Bharti Airtel hits all-time high in weak market; zooms 63% thus far in FY24

IIFL Finance hits lowest level since Oct' 22; stock tanks 42% in 2 weeks


Topics : Insider Trading Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi norms PwC India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon