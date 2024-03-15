PwC India to allow tracking of compliance with Sebi PIT norms with Axar

PwC India on Friday announced that it has entered into an alliance with Axar Digital Services Pvt Ltd (Axar) to help companies track whether they are compliant of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations (PIT Regulations), 2015.

With this alliance, PwC India's clients will have access to Axar's licensed tool services via its product InsiderLens, while PwC will provide implementation, project management, and ongoing review support services.





ALSO READ: Sebi board may ease IPO norms, approve same-day settlement framework "PwC India’s clients will now have access to a one-stop solution for all their compliance needs under the PIT Regulations," the announcement read, adding that it would include regular monitoring of tool submissions and reporting.

"We will be jointly working on creating market awareness and building tech-enabled practices and solutions to help clients in India enable adherence to PIT norms," said Lokesh Gulati, Partner (Contracts and Compliance) at PwC India.

Sebi's PIT norms set rules and procedures for dealing in securities by the promoters, directors, key managerial personnel (KMP), and other designated persons with access to unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI).





ALSO READ: What is Sebi stress test and why Quant MF will take 22 days for 50% small-cap liquidation These regulations were mainly launched to prohibit insider trading in corporations and other organisations. They were notified in January 2015 and became effective in May 2015.

The regulations state, "No insider shall communicate, provide, or allow access to any unpublished price sensitive information, relating to a company or securities listed or proposed to be listed, to any person including other insiders except where such communication is in furtherance of legitimate purposes, performance of duties, or discharge of legal obligations."

"We welcome the increased vigilance and enforcement of PIT norms as fair trade practices like these are imperative to attract global investments and build trust and protect retail investors," said Ankur Jain, Partner and Leader (Contracts and Compliance) at PwC India.

"Axar Digital Services is committed to simplifying and ensuring Sebi PIT Compliance for listed companies, intermediaries, and fiduciaries," added Devdutta B (Sunil) Modak, Managing Director at Axar.