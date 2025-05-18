Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Q4 earnings, FII activity, global trends likely to drive markets this week

Q4 earnings, FII activity, global trends likely to drive markets this week

Updates on global trade deals and their impact on world markets will also be closely tracked, experts noted

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Domestic developments and key global economic data releases will also influence investor flows and overall market direction. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock markets will be mainly driven by quarterly earnings by corporates, foreign fund flows and global trends this week, analysts said.

Updates on global trade deals and their impact on world markets will also be closely tracked, experts noted.

"As the India-Pakistan conflict now stabilized and all major geopolitical events behind, investors' focus is likely to shift towards assessing the ongoing Q4 corporate earnings season.

Additionally, there is growing optimism around the possibility of an early India-US trade deal, which could provide further support to market sentiment," Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group, said. 

Domestic developments and key global economic data releases will also influence investor flows and overall market direction, he added.

 

Also Read

Data Patterns

Data Patterns Q4 results: PAT rises 60% to Rs 114.08 cr on strong ops

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

KK Birla group sugar companies register rise in fourth quarter net profit

dairy

Heritage Foods Q4 results: Net profit dips 5.75% to Rs 38.16 crore

Emami

Emami Q4 FY25 results: Net profit increases 8.9% to ₹162.17 crore

Premiumixigo

Bookings to Turkiye, Azerbaijan and China remain blocked: Ixigo CEO

India is willing to cut 100 per cent tariffs on American goods, US President Donald Trump claimed once again while saying that a trade deal between New Delhi and Washington is coming soon.

Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC and JSW Steel will announce their earnings this week.

"With no major global or domestic events scheduled, markets focus is expected to shift towards domestic earnings and high-frequency economic data for directional cues. Updates on global trade deals and their impact on global markets will also be closely tracked," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Participants will continue to monitor foreign capital flows, which have played a significant role in sustaining the current rally, he said.

"On the corporate earnings front, several prominent companies, including ONGC, ITC, Hindalco, JSW Steel and Power Grid are set to announce their quarterly results, which could influence near-term market trends," Mishra added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge jumped 2,876.12 points or 3.61 per cent, and the Nifty surged 1,011.8 points or 4.21 per cent.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, the focus will also remain on the ongoing Q4 earnings season.

"FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors)who were sellers in the first three months of 2025 having sold equity for Rs 1,16,574 crore during this period turned buyers in April. This change in FII strategy from selling to buying accelerated in May with big buying of Rs 23,778 crore through 16th May.

"With the global trade scenario improving after the pause in trade war between the US and China and the end of the India-Pak conflict, the investment scenario has improved," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

9 top valued firms see ₹3.35 trn jump in valuation, Reliance biggest winner

Sebi

Sebi resolves 4,239 investor complaints via SCORES platform in April

Stock market, market

Moody's downgrade of US rating may not dent stock markets much: Analysts

PremiumNifty, defence stocks, Sensex, stock market trading

Sky high: Investors pile into defence stocks with all guns blazing

PremiumTata power

Transmission capex, renewable energy segment may energise Tata Power stock

Topics : Q4 Results stock market trading stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon