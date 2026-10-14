RailTel share price jumps 2% on winning repeat order from SBI

RailTel Corporation of India share price movement

RailTel secures repeat order from SBI

RailTel informs multiple orders wins in October

Share price of RailTel Corporation of India jumped 2.2 per cent to an intraday high of ₹257.15 in Wednesday's trade on the NSE after the company announced it secured a repeat order from SBI.The stock, however, trades near its 52-week low of ₹245 hit on March 30, 2026. The stock registered its 52-week high at ₹391 on December 26, 2025.At 11:40 AM, RailTel quoted 0.9 per cent higher at ₹254 amid trades of around 5.60 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.1 per cent at 22,695.RailTel in an exchange filing on Wednesday said it secured a repeat order from SBI for its telecom service.The company said, SBI has sought continuation of MPLS Links to SBI DC-DR and branches along with P2P links across India at revised rates for a period of5 years with effect from April 2026 to March 2031. The order is valued at ₹197.18 crore.On Tuesday, October 13, RailTel said it secured an order worth ₹48.98 crore from the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha."The work order is for the development of 83 Digital Application Modules under the Comprehensive Digital Governance Platform along with the Resource Deployment Component and to integrate it with the existing ERP," RailTel said in an exchange filing.On October 9, the company communicated securing a work order worth ₹19.45 crore from the Ministry of Railways, Rail Bhavan, for the Development of Integrated Environment & Housekeeping Management (EnHM) Digital Platform of Indian Railway.Similarly, on October 8, RailTel said Northern Coalfields signed a work order for the provision of primary MPLS VPN connectivity for ERP implementation at NCL HQ, Projects/Units of NCL and DC & DRC on a rental basis for 5 years. The said contract was worth ₹63.81 crore.Additionally, on October 7, the company said it inked a work order worth ₹48.40 crore with the Odisha Primary Education Program Authority (Opepa) for supply, installation, commissioning of tools & equipment, and setup of a vocational lab.