Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rallis India falls 4%, hits nine-month low post Q3 nos; trims losses later

Rallis India falls 4%, hits nine-month low post Q3 nos; trims losses later

Rallis India reported that its net profit slumped 81 per cent year-on-year to ₹2 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) from ₹11 crore in the same quarter a year ago

Rallis India share price hit the lowest level in over nine months

Rallis India share price hit the lowest level in over nine months

SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rallis India share price today 

Rallis India share price declined to its lowest level in more than nine months, on Wednesday, as the company reported a sharp fall in its net profit during the Decmeber quarter results. The drag on the bottom line, it said, was due to provisions for the new labour code. 
 
Rallis India share price fell as much as 3.76 per cent to ₹221.50 in the intradaay trade, the lowest level since April 15, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
 
Around 0.6 million shares had changed hands on the exchange till the time of writing this report. However, as of 10:16 AM, the scrip erased losses to trade 1.48 per cent higher at ₹233.55 as investors also took note of a better operational performance. By comparison, the Nifty50 was down 0.33 per cent.
 
 
  In the last 12 months, the counter has fallen 8.79 per cent, compared to 9.32 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. 
 

Why did Rallis India share price fall today?

Rallis India reported that its net profit slumped 81 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) from ₹11 crore in the same quarter a year ago(Q3FY25). Its net profit declined because of one-off items as Rallis India did an additional gratuity provision for the implementation of the new Wage Code, the company said in an exchange filing. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, Jan 21

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600pts, Nifty below 25,100; VIX leaps 9%; all sectors in red

Nifty 50 tests 200-DMA on charts: Analysts caution against likely further fall on the NSE benchmark index.

Nifty tests 200-DMA; on track for worst January show in a decade

Ceat share price, q3 results

Analysts upbeat on CEAT post Q3, but see near-term margin pressure

why stock market fell today

Nifty slides below 25k; VIX spikes 12%; what's driving the D-St rout?

Hexaware Technologies share price

Hexaware Tech shares slip 3% after senior management personnel resigns

 
Rallis India’s revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹623 crore in the December quarter from ₹522 crore a year ago. 
 
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 29 per cent on year to ₹58 crore in the third quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹44 crore (Q3FY25). 
 
That apart, Rallis India witnessed volume growth across both crop care and seed segments. However, price degrowth in both segments offset overall business growth, the company stated in the investor's presentation. 
 
In the December quarter (Q3FY26), Rallis India focused on volume expansion, new product promotion, and broader reach through digital engagement, the company said. 
 
As far as the operating environment for the December quarter is concerned, demand was moderated in cumin, chillies, and paddy due to slight seasonal fluctuation. Extended rainfall and low commodity prices also weighed, the company said. Channel inventory remained high. The inventory will likely liquidate in the fourth quarter (Q4FY26). 
 
Rallis India also faced margin pressure due to input cost inflation and competition from Chinese imports during the quarter, the company said in the exchange filing. 
 

More From This Section

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems slips 5% on profit booking despite strong Q3 show

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance zooms 50% in 5 months; why gold financier hit new high?

global stocks

Asian shares extend selloff, global bond rout stokes fresh anxiety

Amagi Media Labs share price

Amagi Media rises 12% after disappointing debut; should you hold or exit?

Cyient DLM share in focus

Cyient DLM shares drop 5% post Q3; worst appears to be behind, say analysts

Topics : Rallis India stock markets Nifty 50 Buzzing stocks Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance