Rupee 4-day rally on hold after Fed cuts; opens weaker at 87.95/$

Rupee 4-day rally on hold after Fed cuts; opens weaker at 87.95/$

The domestic currency opened 14 paise lower at 87.95 against the greenback on Thursday

Rupee, Indian Rupee

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

The Indian Rupee traded weak on Thursday as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve Chair's cautious labour market comments after slashing key interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). 
 
The domestic currency opened 14 paise lower at 87.95 against the greenback on Thursday, snapping its four-day winning streak, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.78 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.
 
The rupee was expected to open slightly lower from its Wednesday's closing as traders assess the Fed's outlook following the rate cut, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "Expect a range-bound movement in the pair today after the passing over of a major event, while we await the outcome of the US-India trade tariffs meeting."
 
   
Jerome Powell cut interest rates by 25 basis points and pencilled in two more reductions this year. Powell said that the labour market is showing growing signs of weakness, stating that revised job numbers mean it is no longer "very solid." 
 
"Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated... The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate (unemployment and inflation management) and judges that downside risks to employment have risen," the Fed statement read. Going ahead, the Fed dot plot indicated two more rate cuts in the rest of 2025, one cut each in 2026 and 2027, and no cuts in 2028. 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

