Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 86.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 556.46 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 86.41% to Rs 100.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 556.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 439.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.556.46439.7833.7627.23186.53105.74142.4671.65100.3853.85

