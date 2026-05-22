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Home / Markets / News / Sandhar Technologies soars 11%, nears record high on strong Q4 results

Sandhar Technologies soars 11%, nears record high on strong Q4 results

Sandhar has a well-spread portfolio across die casting, sheet metal, vision systems and locking systems provides structurally diversified growth and revenue resilience, says ICICI Securities.

Sandhar Technologies hit new 52-week high in Friday's trade.

Sandhar Technologies hit new 52-week high in Friday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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Sandhar Technologies share price

 
Shares of Sandhar Technologies hit a 52-week high of ₹650, soaring 11 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26). The stock was trading close to its record high of ₹ 697.60 touched on August 6, 2024.
 
The stock of the auto components & equipments company quoted higher for the third straight day, surging 27 per cent during the period. In the past one month, it has rallied 34 per cent, as compared to 3.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
 
At 11:25 AM; Sandhar Technologies was up 7 per cent at ₹627.30, as against 0.56 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The average trading volumes at the counter rose three-fold, with a combined 4.29 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Sandhar Technologies – Q4 results

 
On a consolidated basis operating income for Q4FY26 came in at ₹1,307 crore, up 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) amidst 21 per cent growth in 2W production volumes. EBITDA for the quarter came in at ₹129 crore with margins at 9.9 per cent, up 80 bps QoQ. Consequent PAT in Q4FY26 came in at ₹64 crore up 50 per cent YoY, supported by higher other income and lower tax. 
 
Meanwhile, in line with the company’s future Business strategy and growth plans the board discussed the growing opportunities in the field of vehicle telematics, wheel speed sensors, instrument clusters, electronics domain & like items and similar latest technologically advanced products and decided to explore various options like technological collaboration, joint ventures or other feasible mode. The process of identifying a suitable partner is under discussion, the company said.

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Sandhar Technologies is primarily involved in the manufacturing of component products, catering to different auto segments such as two-wheelers (2W), passenger vehicles (PVs) and commercial vehicles (CVs), apart from tractors and off-highway vehicles. The company’s product line includes locking systems, cabin and fabrication, sheet metal components, assemblies of vehicle parts, vision systems, etc. Its products also find application in non-auto segments.
 

Sandhar Technologies - ICICI Securities view post Q4 results

 
Sandhar has a well-spread portfolio across die casting, sheet metal, vision systems and locking systems provides structurally diversified growth and revenue resilience. It further announced it is exploring opportunities in the field of vehicle telematics, wheel speed sensors, instrument clusters, electronics domain and similar latest technologically advanced products and will form a Technology agreement or JV for these offerings. 
 
With management guiding for calibrated capex spend going forward, scheduled debt repayments and healthy cash flow generation (10 per cent CFO yield), ICICI Securities expect debt to largely peak out & reduce going forward. On the margins front, it aims to clock >=10 per cent EBITDA margins in FY27E. With levers of growth, Sandhar trades inexpensive at <18x P/E and <10x EV/EBITDA TTM basis, the brokerage firm said in a note.    ==========================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:57 AM IST

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