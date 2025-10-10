Friday, October 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sebi runs lean again as two whole-time member positions remain vacant

Sebi runs lean again as two whole-time member positions remain vacant

Extended gaps in board appointments raise concerns over continuity, policy direction, and adjudication at the capital markets regulator

SEBI

In 2023, Sebi had to seek a modification in an order by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) due to the absence of a full board in a case involving a media and broadcast firm.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the government yet to fill two vacant positions on the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), key portfolios will once again be divided between just two whole-time members (WTMs).
 
Extended gaps between the end of a WTM’s tenure and the appointment of successors have become routine, sparking concerns about continuity in Sebi’s investigations, adjudication, and policymaking.
 
The government invited applications for the two WTM posts in May 2025, setting October 6 as the deadline. Sources said several bureaucrats, along with a few internal Sebi officials, are among the applicants.
 
Only two WTMs remain after recent exit
 
 
Following the completion of Ashwani Bhatia’s tenure, his portfolios were redistributed among existing WTMs. Now, with Ananth Narayan G.—who issued the interim order against US high-frequency trading firm Jane Street—demitting office, the Sebi board is left with only two WTMs.

Vacancies, however, are not new for the market regulator.
 
After the exits of S.K. Mohanty and Ananta Barua in 2023, Sebi operated with an incomplete board for about two months before new appointments were made. Earlier, when G. Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch completed their terms, there was a gap of over six months before Bhatia’s appointment in 2022.
 
Experts flag governance, policy continuity risks
 
“Continuity at the Sebi board level is important as it supports both policy direction and adjudication of matters. Periods of vacancy, which have become more common in recent years, can affect the pace of decision-making and raise questions around continuity,” said Sumit Agrawal, senior partner, Regstreet Law Advisors and former Sebi officer.
 
“Sebi’s professional staff ensures day-to-day functioning remains smooth, but the absence of a full board can still impact long-term policy momentum. It is also relevant to note that other board-level vacancies are expected within the next year, which makes timely appointments even more important,” he added.
 
In 2023, Sebi had to seek a modification in an order by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) due to the absence of a full board in a case involving a media and broadcast firm. The SAT had directed that the order be passed by an “authorised officer” senior to a WTM to remove bias, since only two WTMs were available — one had passed the interim order, while the other had been part of the settlement hearing in related matters.
 
Among Sebi’s officials, only the chairperson holds a higher rank than the WTMs.
 
Private sector appointments unlikely
 
“While such appointments are done by an external authority, there is an impact felt by Sebi as whole-time members keep the house running,” said Shruti Rajan, partner, Trilegal. “The role of a WTM is not only quasi-judicial but equally important in administrative and law-making matters. So the absence not only impacts litigations but the entire system.”
 
Another regulatory expert said the new appointments are unlikely to bring in members from the private sector.
 
“With complex organisations such as Sebi, it takes nearly a year for new members to understand the system. It may impact the continuity of critical cases. Sebi, being an autonomous body, needs people with stature, integrity, experience, commitment, and honesty,” the expert added.

