Monday, June 29, 2026 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty fall amid West Asia concerns, weak monsoon and profit booking

Sensex, Nifty fall amid West Asia concerns, weak monsoon and profit booking

The BSE Sensex on Monday ended the session at 76,728, down 372 points, or 0.5 per cent, while the Nifty ended the session at 23,946, a drop of 110 points or 0.5 per cent

stock market live updates

Representative Image

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic equities declined on Monday, after posting their longest weekly winning streak of 2026, as concerns over a weak monsoon and the escalation of geopolitical tensions in West Asia dented sentiment.
 
The BSE Sensex on Monday ended the session at 76,728, down 372 points, or 0.5 per cent, while the Nifty ended the session at 23,946, a drop of 110 points or 0.5 per cent.
 
The decline comes after benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty posted a third consecutive weekly gain last week, their longest winning streak this year, as easing crude oil prices and policy measures to support the rupee and mobilise foreign currency deposits boosted investor sentiment.
 
 
A series of tit-for-tat strikes between Iran and the US began after Iran attacked a container ship on Thursday at the Strait of Hormuz, raised concerns about the US-Iran peace deal and movement of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which a fifth of oil flows. However, both sides agreed to stop attacking each other before peace talks resume this week.
 
“Profit booking persisted near key psychological levels as investors remained cautious about the sustainability of the interim US-Iran peace agreement. The market currently lacks a clear near-term direction, with expectations for the Q1FY27 earnings season remaining subdued amid supply constraints, persistent inflationary pressures, and a weak monsoon outlook, all of which are likely to weigh on margins,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.
 
Market breadth was weak with 2,728 stocks declining and 1,628 advancing. Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers of ₹1,350 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers of ₹2,802 crore. Market breadth was weak, with 2,728 stocks declining and 1,628 advancing.
 
“Going ahead, 23,850-23,800 is expected to act as immediate support for Nifty. A decisive breach below 23,800 could trigger further downside, dragging the index towards 23,650. On the upside, the zone of 24,070-24,100 is likely to act as a key resistance, posing a significant hurdle for any sustained upward move,” said Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.
 

More From This Section

Persistent Systems

Persistent upbeat about its biggest M&A bet with €1 billion Nagarro dealpremium

Anand Rohidas Prabhudesai, Executive Director & COO, Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavanshi, Chairperson and MD & CEO, Turtlemint with Turtlemint Team during a listing ceremony at NSE in Mumbai on Monday 29th June 2026 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Turtlemint Fintech lists at 11% discount; should you exit or accumulate?

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex declines 372 pts, Nifty ends at 23,946 on renewed US-Iran tension

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Welspun Corp stock zooms 111% from February low; here's why

Topics : Sensex Nifty West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsAdvit Jewels IPO AllotmentStocks to Watch TodayDelhi EV PolicyICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Active FoF DetailsAxis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma ResignWrong Side Driving FinePrism Hybrid Long-Short FundTechnology NewsPersonal Finance