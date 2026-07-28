Stock exchanges tighten OFS oversight, flag gaps in order placement

Stock exchanges have tightened supervisory oversight around the offer for sale (OFS) mechanism, directing stock brokers to strengthen controls and monitoring of order placement after observing certain deficiencies in the process.

In a notice dated July 27, the exchanges advised stock brokers to review their internal procedures and control framework governing OFS transactions.

“During the review of market oversight activities, it has been noticed that there are certain shortcomings in the process relating to the placement of Offer for Sale (OFS) orders, specifically for large-value and institutional orders,” the exchanges noted, without specifying the shortcomings.

As a supervisory oversight measure, it has been directed that all institutional orders without upfront margin will be reviewed during the OFS bidding window or trading hours to protect the interests of investors. Further, audit trails and records will be maintained for all OFS-related activities.

The exchanges have also asked brokers to ensure that all terminals used for OFS bidding are subject to the same access controls, monitoring mechanisms and risk management controls as terminals used in the capital market segment.

Brokers also need to ensure that OFS bids and orders on behalf of clients are placed only through authorised personnel operating the trading terminals and whose terminal or user details are registered with the exchanges.

The exchanges noted that the measures are aimed at enhancing investor protection, reducing risks associated with order placement, and strengthening operational controls.

The OFS route, commonly used by promoters and large shareholders to pare stakes, involves significant transaction sizes and tight timelines, making robust controls critical.

In the first quarter of FY27, a total of ₹18,941 crore was raised through OFS across 14 issuances, according to data from Prime Database. In FY26, the figure stood at ₹25,743 crore.

Brokers have been advised to undertake periodic reviews of their OFS processes and controls, and make necessary enhancements wherever required.