Brokerages bullish on M&M on SUV growth, product pipeline; flag margin risk

M&M share price today

A strong demand in SUVs (sports utility vehicles), a robust product pipeline, and improving growth visibility across segments has kept analysts largely bullish on A strong demand in SUVs (sports utility vehicles), a robust product pipeline, and improving growth visibility across segments has kept analysts largely bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) after the automobile maker announced its March quarter results (Q4FY26) on Tuesday.

While they foresee near-term margin pressures from rising commodity costs, along with potntial weakness in the tractor cycle due to erratic monsoon (El Nino), analysts believe that M&M is well-positioned to deliver steady earnings growth over the medium term, aided by capacity expansion and new launches across internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolios.

"We maintain M&M as our top OEM pick given the strong medium-term growth potential. Strong model launch cycle across ICE/EVs should help capitalise on the rising demand for EVs and drive market share gains," analysts at Nomura said with a 'Buy' rating.

Solid finish to FY26

M&M reported a strong performance in the March quarter of the previous financial year with revenue rising about 26 per cent year-on-year to around ₹39,600 crore, driven by healthy volume growth and better realisations. It was up 2.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Its standalone adjusted profit after tax (PAT) jumped 53 per cent Y-o-Y (down 7.3 per cent Q-o-Q0 to ₹3,737.3 crore, supported by operating leverage and higher other income.

While Ebitda surged 36.6 per cent Y-o-Y (31. per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹5,509.4 crore, margins remained flat sequentially at 13.9 per cent, as higher raw material costs offset gains from operating efficiencies.

Segment-wise, Auto revenues grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y (₹31,100 crore), Farm revenues grew 32 per cent Y-o-Y (₹8,480 crore), and Other income grew 10x Y-o-Y to ₹590 crore.

Analysts highlighted that the quarter saw a "beat across parameters", underpinned by strong volumes and pricing.

M&M closed FY26 with a growth of 25 per cent Y-o-Y in revenue (₹1.45 trillion), 23 per cent in Ebitda (₹20,900 crore), and 33 per cent in PAT (₹15,700 crore). ALSO READ: L&T top loser among Sensex stocks, down 4% in firm market; here's why M&M closed FY26 with a growth of 25 per cent Y-o-Y in revenue (₹1.45 trillion), 23 per cent in Ebitda (₹20,900 crore), and 33 per cent in PAT (₹15,700 crore).

M&M outlook

Looking ahead, brokerages believe M&M's growth trajectory to remain steadfast in FY27, supported the management's assuring guidance.

Notably, the company has indicated that despite the ongoing macro headwinds, M&M remains confident of delivering 15-20 per cent EPS CAGR over the next five years with a target to maintain return on equity (RoE) at 18 per cent.

Further, the management expects the company’s SUV business to grow in the mid-to-high teens in FY27, supported by strong demand for its models.

In this backdrop, Nomura expects M&M's SUV volumes to grow at 14 per cent each in FY27 and FY28, clocking sales of 753,000 units and 860,000 units, respectively, supported by capacity ramp-up and sustained demand.

However, it has trimmed margin estimates due to rising commodity costs, cutting Ebitda margin estimates by around 100-110 basis points for the next two years.

Nomura has, thus, cut M&M's target price to ₹4,580 (from ₹4,662); though the target still implies around 43 per cent upside from current levels.

Meanwhile, the company added six ICE SUV launches and three BEV launches, to its earlier planned launch pipeline till 2031, during the quarter.

As a result, M&M now plans to launch 10 ICE SUV products between April 2026 and 2031, including one mid-cycle enhancement and nine new SUV nameplates.

The company expects the light commercial vehicle (LCV) industry to grow in high single digits, and the tractor industry to grow in mid-single digits in FY27.

Pointing out that the management has provided a strong outlook for FY27, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has raised its earnings estimates by 4 per cent and 3 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively.

The brokerage expects M&M to deliver a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15 per cent in revenue, 12 per cent in Ebitda, and 13 per cent in PAT over FY26-28.

It has reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,963.

Those at Emkay Global Financial Services have also retained their 'Add' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹3,800, factoring in steady growth albeit amid near-term risks.

"M&M aspires for 15-18 per cent SUV volume growth in FY27, aided by de-bottlenecking initiatives, strong demand across models, and select product actions. However, it expects industry-wide tractor sales at 5 per cent FY27 due to higher base and bigger probability of rainfall deficit in H2," Emkay Global noted.

As tractor demand visibility remains contingent on monsoon outcomes, it said H2FY27 warrants caution.

Overall, the brokerage has raised FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 3-4 per cent on expectations of higher sales volume and headroom for further price hike to offset commodity cost impact.