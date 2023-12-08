At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were 45 points higher at 21,077 over Nifty futures’ last close.

In the US, the Dow rose 0.17 per cent, S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent overnight while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1. 4 per cent.

In Asia, Nikkei in Japan was the only loser and edged 1.4 per cent lower after Q3 GDP was revised downward to a 0.7 per cent QoQ fall.

Kospi was up 0.8 per cent and Hang Seng in Hong Kong was just above the flatline.

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today: Tata Steel, Vedanta, and NMDC: Business Standard reported that the three companies are weighing bids for blocks in India’s maiden auction round for critical mineral blocks. Business Standard reported that the three companies are weighing bids for blocks in India’s maiden auction round for critical mineral blocks. Read

IIFL Securities: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside the order by Sebi restricting IIFL Securities from taking new clients for two years. The tribunal has also reduced the penalty imposed on the stockbroker to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 1 crore.



Zomato: SoftBank’s investment firm SVF Growth Singapore plans to offload its remaining 93.5 million shares (1.1 per cent equity) in food delivery major Zomato on Friday. The price range for the transaction has been fixed at Rs 120-121 per share, as per reports.

Tata Motors: The company is pressing Indian officials not to lower import taxes of 100 per cent on electric vehicles and to protect domestic industry and its investors, as the government reviews Tesla's plans to enter the market, reported Reuters. The company is pressing Indian officials not to lower import taxes of 100 per cent on electric vehicles and to protect domestic industry and its investors, as the government reviews Tesla's plans to enter the market, reported Reuters. Read

Titagarh Rail: The firm has launched a QIP issue to raise up to Rs 700 crore. The floor price is Rs 976 and indicative issue price is Rs 933, as per CNBC-TV18.



Jindal Saw: The board of directors will meet on December 14 to consider and approve a proposal of raising funds.

Olectra Greentech: The company has received a letter of award from Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation, Mumbai for supply and maintenance of 40 Electric Buses. The contract is valued at Rs 63 crore.

Bharat Forge: The company's unit Kalyani Strategic Systems proposed to acquire a majority stake in Zorya Mashproekt India, which is engaged in the development of indigenous capabilities for build-ups and repair and overhaul of all types of gas turbine engines.

Container Corp: The company signed an MoU with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to develop solar projects at its terminals.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company recorded toll collection of Rs 437 crore in November against Rs 366 crore in the same period last year.

Shriram Finance: It has executed a co-lending agreement with Small Industries Development Bank Of India (SIDBI) for providing loans to MSME borrowers.