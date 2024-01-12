Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Tata Power, Nykaa, LIC, M&M,Ultratech Cement

Stocks to Watch on January 12, 2024: Crude oil jumped 2 per cent to $79 after the US and UK striked Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Red Sea attacks

sensex, stock market, share market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a slightly positive start on Friday amid mixed global cues. 

At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 25 points to 21,701 over Nifty futures’ last close. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

US benchmark indices closed nearly flat overnight after the CPI number came slighlty hotter than expected. December CPI rose 0.3 per cent MoM, against bets of a 0.2 per cent rise. 

Crude oil jumped 2 per cent to $79 after the US and UK striked Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Red Sea attacks. 

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 2 per cent, extending its record breaking rally. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, Kopsi in South Korea and Hong Kong's Hang Seng held small losses.  

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today: 

Q3 earnings today: HCL Technologies, Wipro, HDFC Life Insurance, Anand Rathi Wealth, Just Dial, JTL Industries, Tata Metaliks, Den Networks, among others. 

Infosys and TCS: Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 6,106 crore for the third quarter ended December, showing a drop of 7.3 per cent from the same period last year.

The company’s profit was down 1.7 per cent sequentially (quarter-on-quarter), which was below the Bloomberg estimates of Rs 6,167 crore. 

TCS’ result was better with a 2 per cent rise in year-on-year net profit at Rs 11,058 crore.

Tata Power: Its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a MoU with the Gujarat govt to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy power projects in the state with up to an investment of Rs 70,000 crore.

Nykaa: Lexdale International is likely to divest 2.62 crore shares in the online beauty retailer through block deals, reported CNBC-Awaaz. The total value of this block deal stands at Rs 490 crore. 

Life Insurance Corp: Tax authorities have further sent two demand notices worth Rs 3,529 crore to LIC.

UltraTech Cement: The company will buy a 26 per cent stake in Amplus Ages for Rs 49 crore to meet its green energy needs and comply with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption. 

Also Read

Ram Mandir: UP declares Jan 22 as dry day; schools, colleges to remain shut

Ram Mandir inauguration: These states will not sell liquor on January 22

All 4 shankaracharyas to skip Ram mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. Know why

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 1: Auto, Karur Vysya, PNB, Lodha, United Spirits

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, RIL, Maruti, TVS Motor, HDFC AMC, JK Paper

Sebi proposes changes to ease fundraising, disclosure for listed companies

Stock Market LIVE: US indices recoup losses, end flat; Brent Oil at $79/bbl

F&O strategy: Bull spread on Vedanta; recommends HDFC Securities

Flexicap funds fail to flex muscle as schemes stick to largecap bias

Expect mid-teen equity returns, no rate cut in 2024, says ABSL AMC


Mahindra & Mahindra: The company will invest Rs 630 crore in Mahindra Electric Automotive Limited through a subscription to a rights issue of shares of MEAL. 

HG Infra: The company has won for a project worth Rs 716 crore by Central Railways on an engineering, procurement, and construction basis.
 
KPI Green Energy: The company’s unit received an order for 2 MW solar power plant from Sanwariya Processors. The project is scheduled to be completed in FY25.
Topics : Sensex stocks to watch Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market news TCS BSE NSE Tata Power Nykaa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon