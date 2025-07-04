Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch Today, July 4: Piramal Pharma, RIL, Bajaj Fin, BoB, IEX

Stocks to Watch Today, July 4: Piramal Pharma, RIL, Bajaj Fin, BoB, IEX

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, July 4, 2025: Emcure Pharma, Bandhan Bank, One Mobikwik Systems, AWL Agri-business, Marico, and IEX are some of the top stocks to watch today

Stock market

Photo: Shutterstock

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, July 4, 2025: Stock markets today could open flat-to-positive with GIFT Nifty futures trading 19 points higher at 25,528 at 6:55 AM.
 
Globally, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday morning after Wall Street gained on a better-than-expected jobs report eased investors' concerns of a slowdown in the US economy.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.83 per cent, and Nasdaq gained 1.02 per cent.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

 

Piramal Pharma share price:

According to reports, private equity firm Carlyle Group could offload up to 10 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma through block deals today. The sale could amount to ₹2,600-2,700 crore.
 
 

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price:

BC Investments IV (Bain Capital) could sell a 2.4-per cent equity stake in the company via block deals, reports suggested.

Also Read

Stock market

Stocks to Watch Today, July 3: DMart, Nykaa, PNB, Vedanta, Enviro Infra

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, July 2: HDB Financial, Asian Paints, Maruti, V-Mart

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, July 1: Auto, Ashok Leyland, Ireda, Vodafone, BEL

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stocks to Watch Today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock, Suzlon

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today: Tata Power, Arkade Developers, Hitachi Energy, NTPC

 

Bajaj Finance share price:

Sharing an update on the April-June quarter (Q1FY26) business performance, Bajaj Finance said its new loans booked grew by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)  to 13.49 million as compared to 10.97 million in Q1FY25. This took the total customer count to 106.51 million as compared to 88.11 million Y-o-Y. The NBFC added 4.69 million customers in Q1FY26.
 
Further, Bajaj Finance's deposits book grew by 15 per cent to approximately ₹72,100 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹62,774 crore as of June 30, 2024.Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent to approximately ₹441,400 crore at the end of the quarter.

Bank of Baroda share price:

Bank of Baroda said its Global Advances rose 12.63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.07 trillion as in Q1FY26, while Domestic Advances increased 12.45 per cent to ₹9.91 trillion. Similarly, its Global Deposits jumped 9.13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.36 trillion, and Domestic Deposits were up by 8.10 per cent to ₹12.04 trillion.
 

Bandhan Bank share price:

Bandhan Bank's Loans and Advances increased 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y, but fell 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹133,635 crore at the end of June, 2025. Its Total Deposits, however, surged 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹154,664 crore. CASA deposits, however, declined around 6 per cent on a yearly basis and 12 per cent on quarterly basis.

AWL Agri Business share price:

AWL Agri Business, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, said the company experienced a challenging quarter due to muted consumer demand, strategic consolidation of regional rice operations, the winding down of G2G rice sales, and fluctuations in edible oil prices.
 
This led to a 4-per cent Y-o-Y decline in overall Q1FY26 volume, dragged by the rice category. That said, revenue rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher edible oil realisations.
 

Marico share price:

The owner of 'Parachute' and 'Saffola Oils' said underlying volume growth in the India business continued to improve sequentially and reached multi-quarter high in Q1, driven by continuous scale up of new businesses. Further, the International business delivered high-teen growth in constant currency.
 
"Consolidated revenue growth on a year-on-year basis stood in the low twenties, marking a strong start towards delivering double-digit growth on a full year basis, underpinned by the strengthening volume trajectory," Marico said.
 

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price:

The company said it has achieved a traded volume of 10,852 MU in June 2025, marking 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
 

Reliance Industries share price:

RIL's retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), has bought a strategic minority stake in UK-based FaceGym, a facial fitness and skincare brand.
 

RBL Bank share price:

RBL Bank's total deposits, in Q1FY26, grew by 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,12,665 crore. The private lender's gross advances, meanwhile, were up 9 per cent Y-o-Y/2 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 96,704 crore.
 
Retail advances, RBL Bank said, were up by 7 perc cent Yo-Y- and 2 per cent Q-o-Q, while wholesale advances grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q for the quarter ended June 30.  
 

Vedanta share price:

The Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta said that the company saw record quarterly alumina production of 587 kt (up 36 per cent Q-o-Q) at the Lanjigarh Refinery. Moreover, Zinc India recorded its highest-ever Q1 mined metal production at 265 kt, up 1 per cent Y-o-Y, while Zinc International production rose 50 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent Q-o-Q. Vedanta also saw record production of Ferro Chrome (up 150 per cent Q-o-Q), with best-ever Ore production (66 per cent Q-o-Q).

Jindal Steel and Power share price:

Sharing an update with the shareholders, Jindal Steel said the Government of Odisha has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the company for the grant of a 50-year Mining Lease for the Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block, located in Keonjhar District. The Roida-I Iron Ore and Manganese Block comes with an Environmental Clearance capacity of 3 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and a mineral deposit of 126.05 Million Tonnes.
 

Godavari Biorefineries share price:

The small-cap company has won a patent in Europe for its anticancer molecule. The patent is validated in Spain, the UK, and as a Unitary Patent.
 

One Mobikwik Systems share price:

Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems, has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to act as a Stock Broker / Clearing Member.
 

Bharat Forge share price:

Kalyani Strategic Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has incorporated a company, namely, Agneyastra Energetics Limited. This new wholly-owned subsidiary, will manufacture High Energy Explosives, Ammunition High Explosive Filling (Heavy & Medium Caliber), Manufacturing of Gun Propellants and Rocket Propellants, creating an end-to-end defence energetics capabilities.
 

More From This Section

stock market BSE building

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive open; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs

PremiumBrokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock

Brokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock

PremiumShares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Competitive and margin pressures likely to cap upsides for DMart

Premiumcash, rupee

Cash turnover rises to 9-month high as equity market volumes climb

Sebi

Sebi proposes e-book platform for NPO fund raising on Social Stock Exchange

Topics : stocks to watch The Smart Investor Markets stocks to watch out Stocks in focus Market news Market Outlook Indian stock markets Bajaj Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon