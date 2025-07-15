Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did this smallcap civil construction company's stock rise 7% in trade?

Why did this smallcap civil construction company's stock rise 7% in trade?

Ahluwalia Contracts shares jumped 7.2 per cent after company secured an order worth around ₹2,089 crore

real estate, luxury homes

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares jumped 7.2 per cent on Tuesday, registering an intraday high at ₹1,114 per share. At 12:40 PM, Ahluwalia Contracts share price was trading higher by 6.21 per cent at ₹1,102.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.51 per cent at 82,669.10. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,387.39 crore. 
 
The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,491.55 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹620.65 per share. 

Why were Ahluwalia Contracts shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured an order worth around ₹2,089 crore. The company, under the contract, will carry out structuring and rough finishing works for "The Dahlias" DLF5, Gurugram". 
 
 
The contract falls under the housing project (Residential) category and has to be completed within 44 months. 
 
According to DLF Dahlias' official website, DLF Dahlias is the next upcoming ultra-luxury residential by DLF. The project is situated on Golf Course Road, Gurgaon. This super luxury project location is R16, DLF 5, Sector 54, Gurgaon. The residents can access DLF Golf and Country Club. This project will be a landmark of the decade by the Dlf. The builder is ready to give another super luxury address to its clients in Gurgaon.

Besides, in June 2025, Ahluwalia Contracts bagged two major construction orders worth over ₹1,100 crore. The first contract, valued at ₹821 crore (excluding GST), was awarded by Whiteland Corporation Pvt. Ltd for the construction of “Urban Resort”, comprising seven residential towers at Sector-103 in Gurugram. 
 
The project is slated for completion in 36 months and is part of a large-scale housing development.
 
The second order came from Nestled Haven Estates Private Limited and Maia Estates Private Limited for civil structure and architectural finishing work at "The Beacon" in Bengaluru. 
 
This group housing project, estimated at ₹282.56 crore (excluding GST), is to be executed within 32 months. 
 
Both orders are domestic and do not fall under related party transactions. 

About Ahluwalia Contracts (India)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited is among the leading Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with over five decades of expertise in civil construction. 
 
Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has built a strong nationwide presence, delivering large-scale residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial projects, including hospitals, hotels, IT parks, and urban infrastructure.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

