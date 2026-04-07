Titagarh Rail Systems share jump 13%; check what's fuelling investor demand

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems saw strong buying interest on Tuesday, April 7, after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems, has received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for a project in West Bengal.

Following the development, the stock surged up to 12.91 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹721.95 per share on the NSE. The stock has rebounded nearly 27 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹568.7 per share, touched on March 30, 2026.

Although the counter pared some gains, investor interest remained firm. At 11:52 AM, shares of Titagarh Rail Systems were trading at ₹715.55 apiece, up 11.92 per cent from the previous close of ₹639.35 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 was at 22,926, down 42 points or 0.18 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE During the session, around 11 million equity shares worth ₹757 crore changed hands across the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹9,670.25 crore on the NSE.

Titagarh Naval gets in-principle nod for brownfield expansion

The rally in the stock followed the company’s announcement that Titagarh Naval Systems has received in-principle approval for its brownfield expansion project at Falta, West Bengal, under the Government of India’s Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS).

The government has been promoting the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem through initiatives such as the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS). These efforts, supported by recent Union Budget priorities, aim to strengthen India’s shipbuilding capabilities, enhance infrastructure, and support both defence and commercial vessel construction, while improving global competitiveness.

In line with these initiatives, Titagarh’s proposed expansion at Falta marks a key step toward boosting India’s maritime manufacturing capabilities. The project has received approval based on the recommendations of the third Inter-Ministerial Governing Board of the National Shipbuilding Mission.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately ₹610 crore. Under the scheme, the government will provide capital assistance of around ₹129 crore towards eligible plant and machinery, subject to compliance with guidelines.

The company said the expansion will significantly enhance Titagarh Naval Systems’ infrastructure and technological capabilities, enabling it to cater to defence, commercial, and export-oriented shipbuilding requirements. It will also support India’s ambitions in the global maritime sector and strengthen West Bengal’s position as a hub for advanced maritime manufacturing.

Commenting on the development, Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems, said the approval under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme is a strong endorsement of efforts to build a self-reliant and globally competitive maritime sector. He added that the company remains committed to developing a state-of-the-art shipyard in West Bengal to support defence indigenisation, national security, and both domestic and global shipbuilding demand.