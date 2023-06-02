Stocks to watch on June 2, 2023: Tracking positive global cues, the SGX Nifty is headed for a firm start on Friday as it stood around 18,627 levels, up 70-odd points, as of 7:20 am.

Globally, the US markets edged higher overnight as investors eyed May jobs report. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices climbed up to 1 per cent.

Tracking positive global cues, the SGX Nifty is headed for a firm start on Friday as it stood around 18,627 levels, up 70-odd points, as of 7:20 am.



Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks to watch in Friday's trade:

Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, cheered in tandem this morning, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Hang Seng indices surged up to 2 per cent.

Adani Enterprises: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary - Adani Road Transport inked pact to acquire Gujarat Road and Infrastructure Company, which is owned 56.8 per cent by Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund, and Swarna Tollway, completely owned by Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund.

Tata Motors: The automaker reported 1.62 per cent decline in total sales at 74,973 units in May as compared to the same month last year. Total domestic sales, too, slumped 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 73,448 units. Domestic passenger vehicle sales, however, rose 6 per cent YoY to 45,878 units.

NHPC: The state-owned hydro power major signed agreement with Nepalese utility Vidhyut Utpadan Company to develop a 480 megawatt (MW) Phukot Karnali hydroelectric project. The project will use the flow from the Karnali River for power generation and the generated power will be fed into the integrated power system of Nepal.

AstraZeneca: The company received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its cancer drug Tremelimumab Concentrate. The approval paves the way for the launch of Tremelimumab solution of 20 mg/ml, said the management.

HCL Technologies: The IT major inked an agreement with IIT-Kharagpur for collaboration in the field of petroleum engineering and earth sciences. Both will jointly develop innovative and sustainable solutions to address critical challenges of the petroleum industry.

Dish TV: The two-member board of the Dish TV group declined a notice by majority shareholders to appoint three of their nominees to the board and said they made "numerical and procedural lapses."

NTPC: The company partnered with Ohmium International (Ohmium) to manufacture proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, in order to produce green hydrogen in India. Ohmium's advanced green hydrogen technology will be used to decarbonise energy, transport and ammonia projects.

SJVN: The company signed a project development agreement for 669-MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. The project shall be constructed in five years at a cost of Rs 5,792 crore with a levelised tariff of Rs 4.99 per unit, said the company.

