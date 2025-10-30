Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wipro to ring NYSE bell on October 31, marking 25 years of listing

Wipro to ring NYSE bell on October 31, marking 25 years of listing

Rishad Premji and Srini Pallia to lead Wipro's leadership team at NYSE on October 31 as the company celebrates 25 years of listing and 80 years since its founding

Wipro

Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, and Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will be joined by Wipro’s executive leadership team on the NYSE podium to ring the bell. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Avik Das Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wipro has been invited to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 31 to commemorate its 25 years of listing and the recent launch of its Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.
 
Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, and Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will be joined by Wipro’s executive leadership team on the NYSE podium to ring the bell.
 
“This year holds special significance for Wipro as we celebrate 25 years of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange and 80 years since our founding,” said Premji.
 
 
Srini Pallia added: “Over this period, Wipro has helped global enterprises navigate disruption and embrace new technologies — from the personal computing revolution to the AI era.”

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi sets timelines for derivatives rollout on Bankex, BankNifty, FinNifty

Sebi

Sebi extends timeline for QSBs to implement optional T+0 settlement cycle

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Strong domestic orders, non-core divestments may drive rerating for L&Tpremium

market rally, sensex, nifty

Sensex falls 593 points as Fed signals pause, Trump-Xi deal in doubt

market crash, market fall

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 593 points, Nifty at 25,878; financial services, IT shares drag

Topics : Stock Market Wipro share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon