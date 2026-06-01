ZEEL shares jump 6% on securing broadcast rights for FIFA World Cup 2026

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares today defied the market weakness to climb more than 6 per cent in trade as the company secured media rights for a slate of FIFA matches in India over the next eight years (from 2026 to 2034).

ZEEL shares were trading 5 per cent higher at ₹98 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with more than 70 million equities changing hands. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.65 per cent. As of 2:45 PM,were trading 5 per cent higher at ₹98 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with more than 70 million equities changing hands. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.65 per cent.

Today is the fifth straight session in which ZEEL shares have moved northward. The stock has climbed more than 16 per cent in the period.

In an exchange filing, ZEEL said that it has partnered with "Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to bring the world’s biggest football properties - FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030 editions, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, along with other key FIFA events up to 2034 and docu-series content, for the Indian market."

In addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026 that kicks-off on 11th June 2026, ‘Z’ will also be the destination for the iconic tournament’s centenary year in 2030, the filing said.

"Z will be the home of football, airing major FIFA events, including the FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), FIFA Futsal Men’s World Cup (2028 and 2032), FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (2029 and 2033), FIFA Women’s World Cup (2027) and FIFA Intercontinental Cup (2026-2030), in addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030," the filing said.

Commenting on the partnership with FIFA, Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, “We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long term potential. Our approach has been to invest in properties where we see current relevance and future growth potential." Meanwhile, in order to ensure an engaging and unmatched viewing experience for sports fans across the nation, the company has also announced the launch of 4 dedicated sports channels namely, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

"Our partnership with FIFA will enable us to unlock the true value of the sport in line with our sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan,” he added.