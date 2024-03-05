Exicom shares make mega market debut; Platinum Industries gains 30%

Exicom shares make mega market debut

Shares of Exicom Tele-Systems, an electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, rose as much as 93 per cent during their stock market debut on Tuesday. After hitting a high of Rs 274, the stock gave up some gains to finish at Rs 226, up Rs 84, or 59 per cent over its issue price of Rs 142.



Platinum Industries gains 30% on debut

Platinum Industries, a speciality chemical firm, saw its shares go up nearly 30 per cent during their debut. The stock finished at Rs 221, up Rs 50, or 29 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 171. bs reporter



IT, FMCG shares drag down indices

Benchmark Sensex declined by 195 points while Nifty slipped below the 22,400 level on Tuesday, snapping the four-day gaining streak due to losses in IT and FMCG shares amid weak global trends and foreign fund outflows.



Taking a breather after a record-breaking rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 195.16 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 73,677.13 due to profit taking. During the day, the barometer tanked 460.04 points or 0.62 per cent to a low of 73,412.25.



The broader Nifty declined by 49.30 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 22,356.30. Sensex and Nifty closed at lifetime high levels on Monday after a four-day winning run which saw the indices rising by around 2 per cent.



Among sectoral indices, IT fell by 1.61 per cent, FMCG dipped 1.02 per cent, technology by 0.89 per cent, capital goods by 0.37 per cent and consumer durables by 0.36 per cent.

Day 1: JG Chemicals booked 2.46 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of JG Chemicals got subscribed 2.46 times on the first day of subscription on Tuesday. The Rs 251.2 crore-initial share sale of the zinc oxide manufacturer received bids for 20,055,244 shares against 8,168,714 shares on offer, according to NSE data.



The portion for retail individual investors got subscribed 3.62 times while the quota for non institutional investors fetched 2.90 times subscription.



The qualified institutional buyers part received 2 per cent subscription.

R K Swamy subscribed 6 times on Day 2

The IPO of integrated marketing services firm R K Swamy received 6 times subscription on the second day of bidd­ing on Tuesday. The Rs 423.56 crore-IPO got bids for 49,464,550 shares against 8,232,946 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for retail individual investors received 18.28 times subscription while the portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 9.71 times. The quota for qualified institutional buyers fetched 37 per cent subscription. The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 173 crore and an offer for sale component of up to 8,700,000 equity shares.