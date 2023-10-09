LIC market share falls to 58.5% till September from 68.24% a year ago

The share of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in total monthly New Business Premium (NBP) has declined to 58.50 per cent in September 2023 from 68.25 per cent in September 2022 owing to shortcomings in the product and distribution side of business. Although the market share saw a marginal uptick from 57.37 per cent recorded in August 2023.

According to the monthly business data released for September 2023 by the Life Insurance Council, the NBP of LIC up to September 2023 stood at Rs 92,462.62 crore as compared to Rs 1,24,191.08 crore in the year-ago period.

During the first six months of the current financial year, LIC collected new business premium of Rs 92,642.62 crore as compared to Rs 1,24,191.08 crore during the same period of the previous year—a decline of 25.4 per cent.

As a result, the life insurance industry's new business premium declined almost 13 per cent during the first six months, to Rs 1,58,376.81 crore.

Lower sales of participating products and lack of competitive non-participating products, along with the changes made to product features and pricing, has led to the decline in market share of LIC, said insurance analysts.

Meanwhile, the share of private life insurers has seen a steady increase to 41.50 per cent in September 2023 from 31.75 per cent in September 2022.

Among individual private life insurers, the market share of HDFC Life Insurance in NBP rose to 8.31 per cent from the previous 6.07 per cent, and SBI Life Insurance rose to 10.27 per cent from 7.19 per cent. Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, and Max Life Insurance have seen a nearly less than 1 per cent increase in their market share from September 2022.

According to the annual report 2022–23, the state-owned life insurer had 16 participating products, 20 non-participating products, 11 group products, and 8 riders. Out of the total new policies generated in this time period, 94.39 per cent of the policies were participating products and 5.61 per cent of policies were non-participating products.

Meanwhile, on the distribution side, the higher dependence on agent-led networks for the sale of policies, instead of bancassurance and other alternative methods, is impeding the growth in premium.

During the current time period, analysts expect the growth in life insurance premium to be mainly driven by the country's large section of young population who depend more on digital services to choose their insurance policies. Persisting reliance on traditional methods will affect the premium. In addition, higher commission structure of agents also affects the profit margins of LIC.

During FY23, more than 96 per cent of LIC's first-year premiums were generated through agents and insurance advisors. The total number of agents on LIC is 13,47,325 as on March 31, 2023, as against 13,26,432 as on March 31, 2022.

On the other hand, the major private insurers—SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company—generated only 18 per cent and 20 per cent respectively of their business through agents.

However, a major chunk of their business—61 per cent of SBI Life and 56 per cent of HDFC Life's new premiums—were generated through bancassurance. The use of the bancassurance channel has helped the private insurers to increase sales by leveraging their existing customers, note analysts.

Digital initiatives of private insurers to enhance customer service have also provided them an edge over LIC. "This includes the ease of onboarding customers and agents through digital solutions, real-time tracking of claims as well as virtual meetings with customers to resolve their queries,” said Manogna Vangari, Insurance Analyst at GlobalData.

Further, the imposition of the new tax regime has also affected the premium of life insurance companies. According to the new guidelines, the maturity amount from life insurance policies bought on or after April 1, 2023, will be taxable if the premium paid in the financial year is more than Rs 5 lakh. These rules are applicable to all life insurance policy schemes except for Unit-Linked Insurance Policies (ULIPs).

“In Q1 FY24, LIC recorded a 4.35 per cent decline in new business premium income, a 7.19 per cent decline in group insurance premiums, and a 12.64 per cent decline in the number of policies sold,” Vangari added.