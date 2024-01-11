Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Several red-hot PSU stocks put private peers in the shade, shows data

Among the key reasons for the rally in PSUs are undervaluation and hopes of privatisation

PSU, Privatisation

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several public sector undertakings (PSU) are now commanding a valuation premium to their private sector peers following a sharp rally at the bourses over the past one year—turning the market axiom over its head that state-owned companies should always be cheaper than private companies. Sample this—PSU metal stocks SAIL and Nalco are going at a premium to Tata Steel and Hindcalo on a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) basis.

Similarly, Container Corporation of India trades at 36x P/E even as Adani Ports and SEZ is available at 26.4. Barring a few, all PSUs have seen significant re-rating—NTPC now trades at 15x compared to just 9x a year ago. Similarly, the P/E multiples for Hindustan Aeronautics is twice compared to the year ago levels, while Bharat Electronics and Coal India are 50 per cent more expensive.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among the key reasons for the rally in PSUs are undervaluation and hopes of privatisation. The latter, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) believe, could be “misplaced”. “We find the Street’s hopes about privatisation of PSUs quite misplaced given the issues of policy, practice and price. The government’s stated policy on privatisation of PSUs, practical issues seen in previous attempts to privatise PSUs and high prices of PSUs should provide plentiful caution against making privatisation as an investment thesis for PSUs,” said a note by KIE.

Also Read

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani to pump in Rs 20,000 cr for 4x boost in ports capacity by 2030

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

DESH Bill explained: What it is and why the government may junk it

Sebi moots addl proposals on REITS, InvITs issuing subordinate units

Nasdaq talks to India about overseas listings for local companies

Nykaa sees sharp upswing on robust performance in the third quarter

Goldman Sachs bumps up benchmark Nifty 2024-end target to 23,500

Shares of Sula Vineyards soars 20% extending two day gains to 33.6%

Topics : PSU shares valuation Adani Port and SEZ Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd Tata Steel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon