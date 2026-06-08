Artificial intelligence sets the ball rolling in the bearings industry

Sensors are transforming bearings from purely mechanical parts into intelligent, connected components. Sensorised bearings capture internal measurements — load, temperature, vibration, speed and kinematic behaviour — providing operators with earlier, more accurate visibility into the condition of rotating equipment.

Real-time data detects issues sooner, enabling proactive maintenance and lowering the risk of unplanned downtime. SKF, the Swedish industrial giant, is a pioneer in bringing sensors and AI to bearings. It has connected software systems to moving parts inside machines to bring instant insights from deep within the manufacturing process.

SKF’s condition-monitoring tools track parameters such as vibration and temperature to support earlier intervention and expand uptime. Measuring directly inside the bearing — rather than relying only on external signals — enables tighter process control, optimised lubrication and earlier wear detection in demanding applications such as machine tools and grinding mills.

Sensors in bearings are an engineering challenge: They must provide dependable data without degrading core bearing performance. Interpreting signals requires deep knowledge of bearing materials, tribology (the science of interacting surfaces in relative motion) and lubrication. Sensing solutions must fit within existing space constraints, withstand harsh environments and electromagnetic interference. Sensors also must endure industrial conditions such as high speeds, heat and contamination, while delivering stable, meaningful measurements over time. For example, SKF’s Insight tool integrates fibre-optic sensors inside bearings to monitor load, vibration, temperature and speed directly.

As industries adopt automation, enhanced digital infrastructure and precision motion, SKF says it is expanding into robotics and related areas such as data centres. These applications demand greater reliability, efficiency and uptime. In robotics that means compact, high-precision bearings that support complex motion and long lifecycles. In data centres the priority is energy-efficient cooling, where magnetic bearings reduce friction, wear and energy use and enable oil-free, more reliable installations.

Sensorised bearings have applications across sectors, including rail, electric drives, food and beverage, aerospace, agriculture, mining, metals, machine tools and industrial electrification. SKF says more than 90 per cent of its research investment targets these high-growth segments in order to connect innovation with market demand. “India represents an important growth market for SKF because it combines growing industrial demand with a strong local operating base,” says Annika Olme, SKF’s chief technology officer, in a conversation over video.

SKF India is investing in manufacturing, digitalisation, customer experience and innovation, enabling the company to capture opportunities linked to localisation and rising demand for efficient and reliable rotating-equipment solutions. “SKF’s expansion into new growth markets and geographies is closely aligned with its overall strategy focusing on targeted growth markets, accelerating innovation leadership, and leveraging business-driven value chains,” Olme says.

The sensor-bearing industry is projected to grow from $8.731 billion in 2025 to $15.67 billion by 2035, according to a report by Market Research Future. It was worth $8.235 billion in 2024. “A growing emphasis on energy efficiency is shaping the sensor-bearing market. Manufacturers are prioritising the design of bearings that not only perform optimally but also consume less energy,” the report says.

From bicycles to biped robots, smart bearings will continue to propel the world.