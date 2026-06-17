Delay in releasing AI-171 crash report risks prolonging grief, speculation
Just before the preliminary report was posted on the official website last July, a report in The Wall Street Journal said the probe was shifting the focus to the senior pilot in the cockpit, prompting
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A year after the fatal accident, the reason behind the crash of the London-bound Air India flight AI171, moments after it took off from Ahmedabad, is still not known. On June 12 last year, the crash killed all except one of the flight’s 242 passengers and crew, besides 19 on the ground, as the plane fell from the sky on the campus of a medical college. With no clarity emerging from the investigations, the cause of the accident, involving a 12-year-old Boeing Dreamliner, has remained a mystery, resulting in multiple theories but without authoritative evidence. While investigators could take a long time to reveal the findings of a plane crash of this nature, a greater transparency on the progress of the probe would help hundreds of those who lost their family and friends in one of the worst air disasters in recent history. The kin of those who died are looking for closure that’s based on authentic proof, rather than speculative assumptions.
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