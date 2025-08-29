Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Why open automation is India's moment to lead industrial digitalisation

Why open automation is India's moment to lead industrial digitalisation

India's diverse industrial landscape and talent pool position it to lead Industry 5.0. Open automation can drive competitiveness, resilience, and sustainable growth

Robotics

Open Automation complements and enhances existing systems by bringing greater openness, interoperability, and intelligence to industrial operations.

Deepak Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Step onto any modern factory floor today, and you’ll find a dynamic interplay of machines, data, and human ingenuity powering production lines across sectors. But beneath this momentum lies a growing urgency: global supply chains are evolving, energy demands are intensifying, and sustainability is no longer optional — it is essential. The question confronting industries everywhere is no longer about efficiency alone, but about how to build operations that are adaptive, resilient, and sustainable in an increasingly unpredictable world. 
The answer lies in reimagining the very foundations of industrial automation. For too long, automation has been a patchwork of proprietary systems, rigid architectures, and vendor lock-ins that limit innovation and progress. But a quiet revolution is gaining momentum — Open Automation is emerging as the blueprint for the industries of the future. This is not just an incremental upgrade; it’s a fundamental shift from closed, hardware-centric models to open, interoperable, software-defined systems that break down barriers between devices, systems, and vendors. 
 
India’s unique opportunity: Turning complexity into competitive advantage 
For India, this is more than a technological upgrade. It’s a strategic lever to unlock industrial self-reliance, global competitiveness, and inclusive innovation. With a rich engineering talent base, rising digital maturity, and vibrant grassroots innovation, India is uniquely positioned to shape automation models that are agile, scalable, and globally relevant. 
Our diverse landscape, marked by varied infrastructure, decentralised operations, and a multifaceted workforce, presents a distinctive set of opportunities. These complexities drive innovation that is grounded in practical realities, resulting in solutions that are not only adaptable and resilient but also built to perform across geographies. 

Also Read

Mobile phone, smartphone

Goa to launch portals for village panchayat services from August 1

MSME

MSME credit top Rs 40 trillion as of March 2025, grows 20% annually

Bandhan Bank

RBI imposes penalty of ₹44.70 lakh on Bandhan Bank over regulatory lapses

PKL 2025 August 29 matches live updates

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu vs Tamil underway; Bengaluru vs Pune at 9 PM IST

AFG vs PAK live scorecard

AFG vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 Tri-series: Pakistan looking for winning start; toss at 8 PM IST

Open Automation complements and enhances existing systems by bringing greater openness, interoperability, and intelligence to industrial operations. It empowers businesses to embed flexibility, sustainability, and efficiency at the core of their operations, helping them respond faster to change, optimise resource use, and elevate productivity. In doing so, Indian industries can build on their current strengths while embracing the next wave of industrial transformation, one where software-defined, interoperable systems open new pathways for innovation and long-term growth.
 
Positioning India as a global leader in industry 5.0
 
The broader industrial ecosystem is already signalling readiness. A recent PwC study revealed that 93 per cent of Indian manufacturers are adopting Industry 5.0 principles to enhance profitability and sustainability. However, the same study notes that gaps in automation maturity have cost businesses approximately 4.37 per cent of their FY24 revenues, highlighting a significant opportunity for accelerated action.
 
India is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. By embracing Open Automation, we can move beyond being a manufacturing hub for global products to becoming a platform powerhouse — exporting not just goods but automation frameworks, digital solutions, and policy models that shape the global industrial future. This is an opportunity to define the blueprint for an Open, Intelligent, and Sustainable Industry.
 
The world is watching: The time to lead is now
 
This is India’s defining moment in industrial digitalisation, a chance not only to transform our factories but to redefine our industrial destiny. It is time to jump off the fence and transform our industries into agile, resilient, and globally competitive ecosystems. According to PwC India, 93 per cent of Indian manufacturers are embracing Industry 5.0 to drive sustainability and boost profitability.
 
Yet, despite this enthusiasm, manufacturers estimate they lost 4.37 per cent of their FY24 revenues due to gaps in automation maturity. This highlights a critical opportunity: Open Automation can eliminate inefficiencies caused by proprietary systems, enable seamless interoperability, and embed intelligence across operations. More importantly, it empowers industries to decarbonise the entire value chain — from production to logistics — by optimising energy use, reducing waste, and integrating renewable energy sources. India has the talent, digital infrastructure, and industrial ambition to lead. What’s needed now is bold execution, cross-sectoral collaboration, and strategic clarity. Let us act decisively to build smarter, greener, and globally competitive industries. The world is watching. The future is open. The time to lead is now. 
(The author is Zone President–Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India)
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

More From This Section

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘limited notice to proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

As renewables replace coal, India's Viksit Bharat target faces energy testpremium

Indian Railways

Multiple challenges to Indian Railways' financial sustainability, growthpremium

electricity, power sector

India's renewable energy target hinges on open access to industriespremium

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

BS Infra Summit: India's rise as a global air travel hub takes shapepremium

Quality Control Orders

India's double-certification trap: How QCOs are hurting fair tradepremium

Topics : Digitalisation Schneider Electric Automation BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon