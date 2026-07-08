Connected vehicles demand stronger cybersecurity and common standards

Connected cars can be tracked and hijacked by hacking infotainment systems, wireless keys, or Cloud servers of manufacturers. Even sensors that track things like tyre pressure can be exploited. A recent draft notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposed a phased rollout of cybersecurity standards for connected vehicles starting October 1, this year. The cybersecurity framework of AIS189 (Automotive Industry Standard 189) is modelled on the UN R155 regulation, which the European Union introduced in 2022. China and South Korea have introduced similar frameworks recently. Under AIS189, any new vehicle must meet specified cybersecurity standards.

Obtaining cybersecurity approval will be a prerequisite for putting new vehicles on the road. By October next year, AIS189 compliance will be mandatory for new models. By October 2028, it will apply to all passenger vehicles. This may require over-the-air updates and comprehensive overhauls of the electronic architecture of older models. Remote auto services are quite common. Many vehicles offer remote app functions to control heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and EVs have remote battery-management functionality. Bluetooth vulnerability may allow anyone within range (10-15 metres) to take control of the vehicle. While the government advisory focuses on connected vehicles, every modern vehicle presents cybersecurity concerns. All use a multitude of sensors to collect diagnostic data, and they have hands-free mics and external cameras.