Parks and recreation: Govt land should be deployed to expand green spaces
In legal terms, the government is within its rights to reclaim or cancel leases granted in perpetuity
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Centre’s notice to the 113-year-old Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises by June 5 has rightly caused consternation among the capital’s elite. This institution, which counts senior government servants among its members, has been considered an integral part of a famously sylvan location in central Delhi. The order, which has been challenged at the Delhi High Court, can be questioned in terms of the ultra-short notice, which leaves unresolved how members, who typically pay hefty upfront annual fees, will be compensated. The explanation offered for such “re-entry”, as the Land and Development Office (L&DO) has described it, abruptly ending a lease that was granted in perpetuity, also appears disingenuous. The L&DO has said the land is located in a highly sensitive area and is needed to “fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public interest projects”. Assuming that the location’s sensitivity is linked to the Prime Minister’s residence, the argument is weak since the Prime Minister will shortly shift to a purpose-built residence in a new administrative hub.