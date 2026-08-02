Sustained uncertainty: RBI's MPC is unlikely to change the policy rate

The impact of higher prices of crude oil on the consumer price index has been limited due to a partial pass-through by oil companies. The inflation rate in June increased to 4.38 per cent as against 3.93 per cent in the previous month. It is not clear how long oil companies will be forced to absorb the losses. A fresh deal in West Asia will help relieve the pressure. The RBI has projected an average inflation rate of 5.1 per cent for this financial year and is unlikely to change it much at this stage. On the domestic front, the biggest risk is the possibility of lower monsoon rain owing to El Niño. Although India has ample food grains, a possibility of lower production can push up the inflation rate. A higher food-inflation rate also tends to have a larger impact on inflation expectations. The food-inflation rate increased to 5.32 per cent in June, as against 4.78 per cent in the previous month.

However, at this stage the MPC is unlikely to react to the possibility of the below normal monsoon and its impact. Given the broader economic backdrop, therefore, it makes sense for the MPC to leave the policy rate unchanged. Financial markets, however, will focus on the RBI’s commentary on both inflation and broader macroeconomic conditions. It is worth noting that the impact of higher prices of crude oil and global turmoil on India has been reflected not in inflation numbers, owing to the limited pass-through, but in the foreign-exchange market. After the June MPC meeting, the RBI announced various measures to attract foreign flows. About $41 billion has been mobilised thus far under the concessional mechanisms announced in June. Given the window is open for about another two months, the markets will want to know what the RBI’s broad expectations are in this context.