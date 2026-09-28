Best of BS Opinion: Adjusting to a new equilibrium before reality bites

Transitions rarely announce when an old equilibrium would stop working. Incentives that once helped an industry grow start distorting behaviour. Diplomatic hostility gives way to uneasy engagement without removing rivalry. Falling technology costs challenge an established energy system. Traditional crops need scientific upgrade without losing what makes them valuable. Even geopolitical orders survive in the habits of people long after the world around them has changed. The difficult part is recognising the shift early enough to manage it.

Our first editorial today, “ Containing costs ”, looks at financial-product distribution and the incentives that can encourage misselling. India’s mutual-fund and insurance markets have expanded substantially, but commissions and distribution costs can create conflicts between what is profitable for the intermediary and what is suitable for the customer. The proposed regulatory changes seek to reduce these distortions without destroying the distribution networks that bring financial products to investors. The challenge is to recalibrate incentives so that growth in financial participation is not achieved at the expense of trust.

The second editorial, “ The art of ‘diplotainment’ ”, turns to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The spectacle surrounding the summit produced some substantive movement, but it did not alter the basic fact that the two countries remain strategic competitors. The relationship is no longer one where either confrontation or bonhomie can tell the whole story. Trade, technology, security and geopolitical rivalry will continue alongside negotiation. The task is to manage that uneasy coexistence without mistaking the optics of a summit for a fundamental reset.

Ajay Shah, Nikit Abhyankar and Amol Phadke’s column, “ A tipping-point in Indian energy ”, examines a transition being driven increasingly by economics rather than decree. Falling costs of solar power and storage are changing the relative attractiveness of coal and renewables. But cheaper technology alone will not complete the shift. Electricity markets, transmission, storage, grid management and pricing arrangements must evolve with it. The energy system has to be prepared for a world in which renewable power becomes progressively more competitive.

Adaptation can strengthen an existing advantage rather than replace it, shows Surinder Sud’s column, “ A ‘legendary’ rice variety ”. India’s Basmati economy depends on qualities such as aroma, grain length and export reputation. Newer varieties seek to combine these traditional strengths with higher productivity and greater resistance to disease. The objective is not to discard what made Basmati valuable, but to improve its economics while preserving its identity.

Joseph Finder’s review of Ben Macintyre’s Redwood, “ The spy who came in from the Cold War ”, talks about espionage. Macintyre’s account revisits a world of ideological loyalties, betrayal and intelligence networks formed during the Cold War, showing how individuals and institutions carry the imprint of an older order even as history moves on.

Old systems, as these pieces show, rarely vanish overnight. The real skill lies in adjusting incentives, institutions and expectations before the new reality makes the choice for you.