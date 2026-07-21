Best of BS Opinion: Durable progress depends on distributed capacity

Ambition often begins at the top. A national space mission, a development programme, a corporate growth plan, a consumption story or a geopolitical strategy may all start with central vision. But ambition delivers only when capacity spreads through the system. The real question is whether firms, local governments, boards, households and institutions have the ability to act where outcomes are actually produced.

Starship troopers”, makes this point through India’s private space sector. Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket is Our first editorial today, “”, makes this point through India’s private space sector. Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket is an important milestone , showing how far private enterprise has come since space-sector reforms opened the door to non-government players. Isro’s legacy remains central, but the next phase cannot depend on one public institution alone. India’s space ambitions will need a wider ecosystem of startups, patient capital, testing facilities, suppliers, insurance, talent and regulatory clarity. The success of a single launch matters, but the larger test is whether India can build a commercially viable private space economy.

Strengthening panchayats”, applies that lesson to local governance. Rural local bodies are expected to deliver development, implement schemes and respond to citizens, but they The second editorial, “”, applies that lesson to local governance. Rural local bodies are expected to deliver development, implement schemes and respond to citizens, but they often lack fiscal autonomy, administrative capacity and predictable funding . The editorial argues that decentralisation cannot remain a constitutional promise on paper. Panchayats need greater control over resources, stronger planning ability, better own-revenue mobilisation, and sustained capacity-building. Development outcomes improve when capability exists closer to the people it is meant to serve.

The fine balance of good governance”, takes the theme to the boardroom. Good boards create value not by running companies themselves, but by setting the right boundaries between Ananth Narayan’s column, “”, takes the theme to the boardroom. Good boards create value not by running companies themselves, but by setting the right boundaries between entrepreneurial freedom and institutional discipline . They must give founders and management enough room to build businesses, while safeguarding integrity, accountability, risk management and long-term interests. Governance, in this sense, is not about concentrating power in the board. It is about ensuring that authority is exercised responsibly across the company.

Going beyond trickle-down”, questions the assumption that India’s consumption story can rely indefinitely on the Shailesh Dobhal’s column, “”, questions the assumption that India’s consumption story can rely indefinitely on the spending power of a small affluent class . The top layer of urban consumers may drive premiumisation and visible growth, but a durable consumption economy needs broader purchasing power. India’s next phase of demand will depend on rising incomes, employment, and confidence across lower- and middle-income households. Growth cannot simply trickle down from the top; it has to be generated across the income pyramid.

A hopeful model for countering China”, V Kumaraswamy’s review of Ram Charan’s ”, V Kumaraswamy’s review of Ram Charan’s China’s 90% Model extends the argument to geopolitics. The book suggests that China’s strength comes not only from central command, but from its ability to mobilise capabilities across technology, industry, finance and institutions. For countries seeking to counter China, the lesson is not just to oppose Beijing, but to build wider capacity of their own.

Top-down ambition, these pieces show, may set the direction, but durable progress depends on distributed capacity.