Best of BS Opinion: Does corporate power now rival state power globally?

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

argues R Jagannathan. Governments rely on dominant technology firms to secure strategic advantages, making meaningful antitrust action less likely even as corporate influence over markets and policymaking expands. The rise of AI and digital platforms has strengthened this trend, with the biggest US and Chinese firms becoming indispensable to national interests. While concerns over "techno-feudalism" are mounting, fragmented global politics makes coordinated action against corporate concentration improbable. Unless governments or citizens successfully challenge this imbalance, powerful technology companies will continue shaping economic and political outcomes. As geopolitical rivalry fuels techno-nationalism, corporate power is increasingly rivaling , and sometimes surpassing, state authority,. Governments rely on dominant technology firms to secure strategic advantages, making meaningful antitrust action less likely even as corporate influence over markets and policymaking expands. The rise of AI and digital platforms has strengthened this trend, with the biggest US and Chinese firms becoming indispensable to national interests. While concerns over "techno-feudalism" are mounting, fragmented global politics makes coordinated action against corporate concentration improbable. Unless governments or citizens successfully challenge this imbalance, powerful technology companies will continue shaping economic and political outcomes.

writes Aditi Phadnis. Although backing the Bills could help preserve his party’s unity and parliamentary strength, a full-fledged shift risks alienating minority and Dalit supporters while diluting the carefully cultivated 'Brand Pawar'. The uncertainty within Ajit Pawar’s faction has further complicated merger calculations. The veteran leader is now balancing political survival with legacy, seeking to retain strategic flexibility rather than committing prematurely to either the INDIA bloc or the NDA. Sharad Pawar - who by now qualifies for the epithet of the Grand Old Man of Indian politics - faces a defining political choice as his NCP-SP weighs supporting the Centre’s constitutional package while resisting pressure to formally align with the BJP-led NDA,. Although backing the Bills could help preserve his party’s unity and parliamentary strength, a full-fledged shift risks alienating minority and Dalit supporters while diluting the carefully cultivated 'Brand Pawar'. The uncertainty within Ajit Pawar’s faction has further complicated merger calculations. The veteran leader is now balancing political survival with legacy, seeking to retain strategic flexibility rather than committing prematurely to either the INDIA bloc or the NDA.

Shekhar Gupta argues that the that the BJP’s growing dominance is pushing India towards a one-party system, but paradoxically creating space for the Congress to re-emerge as its only credible national challenger. Despite its electoral decline, the Congress remains the BJP’s principal political target, even in states where it has little presence, reflecting the ruling party’s recognition of its latent threat. With regional parties weakened by defections and fragmentation, Gupta contends the Congress should abandon dependence on broad opposition alliances and instead reinvent itself with a coherent economic, foreign policy, and governance agenda capable of consolidating the wider anti-BJP vote.