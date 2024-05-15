Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Nuances of household savings, New tariff walls & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Geopolitical challenges for next govt

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ten-year operational contract between India and Iran to run the Chabahar port has potential logistical gains for New Delhi, such as offering a link to landlocked central Asia and perhaps northern Europe. Given the political turbulence in the region, however, those gains may be some distance away. In fact, the more substantive advantage from the Chabahar agreement could be geo-political, the top edit points out. At a time when India has been seen as tacitly backing Israel in its war against Hamas, including a deal sending Indian workers to Israel to replace Palestinians, the Chabahar agreement applies an opportunity to rebalance New Delhi’s West Asian relations, it says. Read it here

In other views:  
Shyam Saran outlines the fast changing international landscape that the new government in Delhi will confront when it takes charge in June. Read it here

The second edit suggests that the US decision to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs will lead to suboptimal outcomes all round. Read it here

Nikhil Gupta examines recent key trends in household savings in India. Read it here

First Published: May 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

