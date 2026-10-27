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Choices between worthy goals pulling in different directions

Good policy lies in balancing competing priorities, from affordability and innovation to inclusion and protection, while ensuring growth, accountability and long-term sustainability

Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn $65 billion from Indian equities since September 2024, amid sharp market underperformance and declining global investor interest. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reetesh Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 6:15 AM IST

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Good policy is not so much about a choice between right and wrong as it is between two worthwhile goals pulling in different directions. Health care must be affordable, but innovation needs incentives. Credit should be easier to access, but data and borrowers need protection. Domestic investors can support markets, but global competitiveness still matters. Boards must supervise without micromanaging. Businesses can pursue purpose, but they cannot ignore economic viability. The difficulty begins when both objectives are legitimate. Our first editorial today, “Pricing pain points”, looks at health care price controls. The impulse to make treatment more affordable is understandable, especially in a country where out-of-pocket medical spending remains high. But blunt price intervention can create unintended consequences by weakening incentives for companies to launch new medicines, invest in innovation or supply products sustainably. The challenge is to improve affordability without undermining the economics that make better treatment possible. Access matters, but so does the capacity to keep producing what patients need. The second editorial, “Seamless credit network”, looks at interoperable digital lending. Better sharing of financial information can make credit more accessible, particularly for borrowers who are poorly served by traditional banking. But greater connectivity also raises questions about consent, privacy, data security, responsible lending and competition. Inclusion cannot come at the cost of weaker safeguards. A credit network becomes genuinely useful only when convenience and protection advance together. In “Risk of irrelevance?”, Akash Prakash talks about the tension in Indian equities. Domestic investors have supported the market even as foreign investors have sold heavily. That is a source of strength, but it should not become a reason to dismiss prolonged underperformance or declining international interest. India still needs to remain attractive to global capital. A deeper domestic investor base can reduce dependence on foreign flows, but it cannot substitute for earnings growth, competitive valuations and confidence in India’s long-term economic prospects. Rama Bijapurkar’s column, “Uneasy lies the governance space”, examines the boundary between boards and management. Boards are meant to challenge, oversee and protect shareholder interests, but not to run the company. Management needs enough freedom to operate effectively, but it cannot be allowed to escape scrutiny. Trouble begins when oversight turns into interference or autonomy turns into unaccountability. Good governance depends on keeping that boundary clear. M S Sriram’s review of Eric Ries’ Incorruptible, “The double-edged sword of a dual bottom line”, confronts the tension between profit and purpose. Organisations that pursue both commercial returns and social objectives can create powerful models, but they also face competing incentives and difficult accountability questions. The hardest systems, these pieces show, are not those with one goal. They are those with two good ones. Success depends on knowing where the balance lies. 

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Topics : Financial Inclusion health care drugs digital lending Indian equities

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 6:15 AM IST