Podcast: How organisations are promoting International Women's Day

National carrier Air India will be flying 12 international flights as well as 40-plus domestic flights with an all-women crew on Women's Day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Google Doodle
Google Doodle on International Women's Day 2019

Organisations are making most out of the International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8th. They are pitching interesting women's day marketing campaign to celebrate women's empowerment, honor their achievements or call for more progress on gender equality.

From NASA to Air India to Britannia, among various organisations which are running campaigns this year for International Women's Day, we have picked some interesting one,

But is there more that brands can do for women? listen to this podcast to know more
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 15:21 IST

