10 important things PM Modi said at CII's annual session

At 11 AM today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII's) Annual Session 2020. Today, he spoke on the subject- “Getting Growth Back” via a virtual online meeting.

Here are the 10 key highlights of PM Modi's speech:

Firstly, he said coronavirus is an unprecedented crisis and it has slowed down our growth. But, India has now left the lockdown behind and has entered unlock phase 1. A large part of the economy has reopened. The rest will reopen on June 8. So in a way, we have already started getting our growth back. I have confidence in India’s capabilities, crisis management, talent, technology, innovation, and intellect. He said we have to revive the economy while keeping the welfare of the poor in mind.

In the time of coronavirus, when every country was struggling to support itself, India helped nearly 150 countries by providing medical supplies. The world is looking up to us. We are seen as a reliable partner. This is an opportunity for India's industry and bodies like He said you take one step, the govt will take 4 steps to support you. This is the time for Indian industry to rise to the occasion. He said trust me, getting growth back is not so difficult after all

PM said atmanirbhar Bharat means we will be fully integrated with the world and fully supportive. However, always remember, we do not want to be dependent on others. We have to invest in setting up robust local supply chains. We need to manufacture domestically such products that are 'Made in India, Made for the World'and this will be big employment generators. In view of this, furniture, AC, leather and footwear have been chosen as areas where work has already started. We will together take steps to make India Atmanirbhar.



