JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC adjourns hearing on 'rename India to 'Bharat' plea to another day
Business Standard

IN PICS: 5 Key takeaways from PM Modi's video address at CII annual session

"Getting growth back is our motto, too, as we reopen the economy. India will get its growth back," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address

Topics
Narendra Modi | CII | Confederation of Indian Industry

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The world is looking up to us

The world is looking up to us
1 / 5
Photo: PTI

 

In the time of coronavirus, when every country was struggling to support itself, India helped nearly 150 countries by providing medical supplies.

The world is looking up to India as a reliable partner. This opens up opportunities for India's industry and bodies like CII to tap.

 

India will 'get growth back'

India will return to growth
2 / 5
Photo: PTI

“Getting growth back is our motto, too, as we reopen the economy. India will get its growth back", said the PM.

PM Modi further added: "Coronavirus may have impeded our speed, but the reality today is that we have left the lockdown phase behind and now are in the Unlock 1.0 phase. Trust me, getting growth back is not so difficult after all".

Need to reduce import dependence

Need to reduce import dependence
3 / 5
Photo: PTI

"There are so many sectors where we can do phenomenally well on the world stage,” Modi said while speaking of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'— his campaign to reduce India’s dependence on foreign goods. 

 

Meaning of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Meaning of Atmanirbhar Bharat
4 / 5
Photo: PTI

"Atmanirbhar Bharat means we will be fully integrated with the world and fully supportive. However, always remember, we do not want to be dependent on others," PM Modi said.

Manufacturing, Make in India to be big job creators

Manufacturing, Make in India need to be made big employment generators
5 / 5
Photo: PTI

"Manufacturing and Make in India need to be made big employment generators. In view of this, furniture, AC, leather and footwear have been chosen as areas where work has already started," the PM said.
 

He also urged CII and other commerce chambers to come forward in the post-Covid-19 world to not just facilitate domestic industry's growth but also take it to the next level of global expansion.

 


First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU