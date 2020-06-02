IN PICS: 5 Key takeaways from PM Modi's video address at CII annual session

The world is looking up to us
The world is looking up to India as a reliable partner. This opens up opportunities for India's industry and bodies like CII to tap.
India will 'get growth back'
“Getting growth back is our motto, too, as we reopen the economy. India will get its growth back", said the PM.
Need to reduce import dependence
"There are so many sectors where we can do phenomenally well on the world stage,” Modi said while speaking of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'— his campaign to reduce India’s dependence on foreign goods.
Meaning of Atmanirbhar Bharat
"Atmanirbhar Bharat means we will be fully integrated with the world and fully supportive. However, always remember, we do not want to be dependent on others," PM Modi said.
Manufacturing, Make in India to be big job creators
"Manufacturing and Make in India need to be made big employment generators. In view of this, furniture, AC, leather and footwear have been chosen as areas where work has already started," the PM said.
