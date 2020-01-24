CAA stir: Shaheen Bagh women to college students, why are they on streets?

In the past month or so, students across India have taken to streets, even boycotting classes, for a variety of reasons — from attacks on university campuses to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). These protests are not limited only to Delhi. They have spread to educational institutions across the country. Even in Karnataka, where student body elections were banned in 1989, there have been campus protests.

And then, there is Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where common women have been protesting against the CAA for more than a month by blocking a road connecting Delhi and Noida.

Business Standard spoke to a number of students from different colleges about the reason for their participation in these protests and tried to find out what makes these demonstrations different from others in the past.