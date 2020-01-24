JUST IN
Top events today: Bolsonaro's India visit, Maharashtra bandh, and more
Indian embassy in Beijing cancels R-Day ceremony over coronavirus outbreak

The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high speed train station in Hong Kong
The Indian embassy in China has cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 25 people and infected over 800 others.

The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancelation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.

"In view of the evolving situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as well as the decision of the Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events,@EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th," the embassy said on Twitter.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830, mostly in China's Hubei province.
First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 11:00 IST

