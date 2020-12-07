Protesting farmers urge people to join them for nationwide strike on Dec 8

-
ALSO READ
Farmers unions, ministers begin talks on agri laws as protests continue
Delegation of farmers to meet agriculture minister amid agri laws protests
Farmers continue to protest at Delhi borders amid heavy police deployment
Centre pushed us to make stadiums jails amid farmers' protest: Kejriwal
Farmers' protest enters day 12; Singhu border, NH 44 closed for traffic
-
Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws for the past 11 days here have called on people to join their 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday in large numbers, as police increased deployment at various Delhi border points.
Farmer leaders also welcomed the support of political parties to the nationwide strike against the laws and demanded that the legislations be repealed.
The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK are among the political parties that are backing the day-long strike.
The Delhi Police has increased deployment and security arrangements on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as a precautionary measure.
Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demand.
Talks between the government and protesting farmer unions so far have been futile and the sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday tweeted about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders. The Tikri and Jharoda borders are also closed, it said.
The National Highway-44 (NH-44) has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes through Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders.Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road, traffic police said.
Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida link road too is closed for traffic movement, it said.
"The Chilla border on the Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the traffic police said on Twitter.
The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi. "People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added.
However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two wheeler traffic, police said.
They said those travelling to Haryana can take Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU