TMS Ep230: Startups, Adar Poonawalla, Indian rupee, Encumbrance Certificate

Indian startups are shedding the extra flab put on during the days of easy money. Layoffs and cost restructuring are the only way out for them now. Some of India’s largest start-ups are in the middle of a transition. They are shifting from growth to profitability now.

Innovation has also been the key to the success of Adar Poonawalla. He has taken Indian vaccines to the US and European markets. In an interview with Business Standard’s Sohini Das, Poonawalla tells about his plans, which include mass production of malaria vaccines, nasal flu vaccine and exploring a vaccine for monkeypox too.

Adar Poonawalla had recently asked Elon Musk to invest in India if his Twitter deal doesn’t go through. The SII chief promised Musk on Twitter that it would be the best investment he would ever make. Meanwhile, the has reversed its slide recently amid a weakening in the US dollar index, and a halt in foreign investors’ selling spree. We delve into the outlook for the currency and the sectors that can benefit the most from the current trend.

Just like the equities, experts advise caution in purchase of property too. But how will you know if the house you are planning to buy is free of any litigation or any other problem. An Encumbrance Certificate will help you in that. Let us know more about it in this episode of the podcast.