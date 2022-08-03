JUST IN
DDA nod to proposal on EV charging at petrol pumps at lesser licence fee
India home to as many as 75,000 start-ups, says Piyush Goyal
Daily Covid cases in Delhi cross 2,000-mark after six months; TPR 11.64%
Chief Justice Ramana requested by Law Minister to nominate successor
Authentication of voters in electoral rolls using Aadhaar according to Act
Over 979,000 vacant posts in central govt depts as of Mar '21: Minister
43 prisoners in Haridwar district jail test positive for Covid-19
Students with high IELTS score fail to speak English in US; probe launched
India has 2% share in global space economy: Govt informs Lok Sabha
NHAI debt stands at Rs 3.49 trillion: Nitin Gadkari informs Parliament
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
DDA nod to proposal on EV charging at petrol pumps at lesser licence fee
Business Standard

Parliamentary panel wants banks to compensate customers hit by cyber fraud

The hapless customers should not be made to suffer and forced to run from pillar to post for redressal, the panel headed by BJP leader Jayant Sinha said

Topics
Jayant Sinha | RBI | Cyber fraud

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Digital fraud
Whenever digital frauds are reported by the victims, the onus for prompt redressal should be on the concerned bank or financial institution and the customer should not be left in the lurch

A Parliamentary panel on Wednesday suggested that banks should compensate customers hit by cyber fraud pending investigation by various agencies.

The Standing Committee on Finance noted the efforts undertaken by RBI on limiting the liability of customers in unauthorised electronic banking transactions and the guidelines framed for the Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to create awareness among customers on safe digital banking practices.

The hapless customers should not be made to suffer and forced to run from pillar to post for redressal, the panel headed by BJP leader Jayant Sinha said.

"The onus in this regard should thus clearly lie with the concerned bank to compensate the customer straightway pending further investigation in the matter by various agencies," it said.

Whenever digital frauds are reported by the victims, the onus for prompt redressal should be on the concerned bank or financial institution and the customer should not be left in the lurch.

The banking Ombudsman under the aegis of the RBI should play a pro-active and customer-friendly role in this regard, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Jayant Sinha

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 23:54 IST

`