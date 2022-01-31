Modi govt's initiatives in Northeast will prove as a golden chapter: Prez

-
The Modi government is committed to the sustainable development of the Northeast and the current phase of improvement in connectivity and infrastructure in the region will prove to be a golden chapter in India's growth story, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.
Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget Session, Kovind also said that it is a matter of pride for the country that all the capitals of the Northeastern states are now being brought on the railway map.
"My government is committed to sustainable development of all the states of the Northeast Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura," he said.
In these states, the president said, basic amenities and economic opportunities are being developed at every level.
"Rail and air connectivity are no longer a dream for the people of the Northeast, they are now able to experience them in reality. It is a matter of pride for the country that all the capitals of the Northeastern states are now being brought on the railway map with the efforts of my government," he said.
Kovind said a new airport is being set up at Hollongi near Itanagar, and a modern new terminal has recently been opened at the the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura.
He said this development of the Northeast will prove to be a golden chapter in India's growth story.
"Just a few days ago, January 21 marked the 50th anniversary of the creation of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura. The journey of these states, coinciding with 75 years of Independence, is inspiring us for new resolves for their development," he said.
